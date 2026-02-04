Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US DHS Withdraws 700 Personnel From Minnesota


2026-02-04 07:13:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- White House border czar Tom Homan said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would pull out 700 federal personnel immediately from Minnesota after weeks of tensions with anti-ICE protesters.
This partial redeployment represents 25 percent of the(Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE) personnel, Homan said at a press briefing.
He noted that nearly 2,000 officers will remain on the ground in Minneapolis and Saint Paul cities.
He attributed this redeployment to unprecedented cooperation between the federal and local authorities. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

