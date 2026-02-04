Canfor Corporation And Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Announce Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) will hold a joint analyst conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) on Friday, March 6, 2026, to discuss their respective Q4 2025 financial and operating results.

When: Friday, March 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT Call details:

Please note that we have transitioned to a new webcast service provider. To register to join the call by phone, click here.

To view our Conference Call Participant Guide, click here. If you have trouble with the links above, visit canfor/investors and select Webcasts. Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available on the morning of the call at. Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis. Recording playback: The replay of the conference call will be available until May 1, 2026, on, under Webcasts.

About Canfor.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit.

