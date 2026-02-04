Canfor Pulp Products Inc. And Canfor Corporation Announce Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

Call details:

Please note that we have transitioned to a new webcast service provider.

To register to join the call by phone, click here.

To view our Conference Call Participant Guide, click here.

If you have trouble with the links above, visit canfor/investors and select Webcasts.

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available on the morning of the call at.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

