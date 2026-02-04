AMG To Announce Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Results On February 12, 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 12, 2026. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.



In addition to quarterly results, the conference call may include discussion of management's expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, Chief Executive Officer, Thomas M. Wojcik, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Dava E. Ritchea, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.

The conference call will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13757877. The live call and replay of the session, and a presentation highlighting the Company's performance, can also be accessed via AMG's website at

