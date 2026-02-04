Lifevantage Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2026
|LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,181
|$
|20,201
|Accounts receivable
|2,256
|3,294
|Income tax receivable
|2,726
|635
|Inventory, net
|18,978
|20,669
|Prepaid expenses and other
|4,416
|6,095
|Total current assets
|38,557
|50,894
|Property and equipment, net
|6,426
|6,207
|Right-of-use assets
|7,274
|8,041
|Intangible assets, net
|3,316
|245
|Goodwill
|472
|-
|Deferred income tax asset
|4,514
|5,970
|Other long-term assets
|610
|601
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|61,169
|$
|71,958
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,891
|$
|4,600
|Commissions payable
|5,519
|7,237
|Lease liabilities
|1,891
|1,867
|Other accrued expenses
|6,712
|13,513
|Total current liabilities
|19,013
|27,217
|Long-term lease liabilities
|8,800
|9,811
|Other long-term liabilities
|369
|289
|Total liabilities
|28,182
|37,317
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock - par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock - par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000 shares authorized and 12,787 and 12,429 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|138,041
|139,962
|Accumulated deficit
|(103,441
|)
|(104,147
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,614
|)
|(1,175
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|32,987
|34,641
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|61,169
|$
|71,958
|LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue, net
|$
|48,931
|$
|67,762
|$
|96,493
|$
|114,976
|Cost of sales
|12,722
|13,195
|22,467
|22,686
|Gross profit
|36,209
|54,567
|74,026
|92,290
|Operating expenses:
|Commissions and incentives
|19,895
|32,525
|40,590
|52,830
|Selling, general and administrative
|15,827
|18,614
|30,680
|33,462
|Total operating expenses
|35,722
|51,139
|71,270
|86,292
|Operating income
|487
|3,428
|2,756
|5,998
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income, net
|20
|130
|107
|189
|Other expense, net
|(34
|)
|(469
|)
|(148
|)
|(520
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(14
|)
|(339
|)
|(41
|)
|(331
|)
|Income before income taxes
|473
|3,089
|2,715
|5,667
|Income tax expense
|(197
|)
|(539
|)
|(284
|)
|(1,291
|)
|Net income
|$
|276
|$
|2,550
|$
|2,431
|$
|4,376
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.36
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.34
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|12,643
|12,211
|12,520
|12,166
|Diluted
|12,745
|13,177
|12,849
|12,903
|LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Revenue by Region
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Six Months Ended December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Americas
|$
|38,541
|79
|%
|$
|57,154
|84
|%
|$
|75,739
|78
|%
|$
|94,046
|82
|%
|Asia/Pacific & Europe
|10,390
|21
|%
|10,608
|16
|%
|20,754
|22
|%
|20,930
|18
|%
|Total
|$
|48,931
|100
|%
|$
|67,762
|100
|%
|$
|96,493
|100
|%
|$
|114,976
|100
|%
|Active Accounts
|(Unaudited)
|As of December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change from Prior Year
|Percent Change
|Active Independent Consultants (1)
|Americas
|32,000
|68.1
|%
|35,000
|67.3
|%
|(3,000
|)
|(8.6
|)%
|Asia/Pacific & Europe
|15,000
|31.9
|%
|17,000
|32.7
|%
|(2,000
|)
|(11.8
|)%
|Total Active Independent Consultants
|47,000
|100.0
|%
|52,000
|100.0
|%
|(5,000
|)
|(9.6
|)%
|Active Customers (2)
|Americas
|54,000
|79.4
|%
|80,000
|85.1
|%
|(26,000
|)
|(32.5
|)%
|Asia/Pacific & Europe
|14,000
|20.6
|%
|14,000
|14.9
|%
|-
|-
|%
|Total Active Customers
|68,000
|100.0
|%
|94,000
|100.0
|%
|(26,000
|)
|(27.7
|)%
|Active Accounts (3)
|Americas
|86,000
|74.8
|%
|115,000
|78.8
|%
|(29,000
|)
|(25.2
|)%
|Asia/Pacific & Europe
|29,000
|25.2
|%
|31,000
|21.2
|%
|(2,000
|)
|(6.5
|)%
|Total Active Accounts
|115,000
|100.0
|%
|146,000
|100.0
|%
|(31,000
|)
|(21.2
|)%
|(1) Active Independent Consultants have purchased product in the prior three months for retail or personal consumption.
|(2) Active Customers have purchased product in the prior three months for personal consumption only.
|(3) Total Active Accounts is the sum of Active Independent Consultant accounts and Active Customer accounts.
|LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Net income
|$
|276
|$
|2,550
|$
|2,431
|$
|4,376
|Interest income, net
|(20
|)
|(130
|)
|(107
|)
|(189
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|197
|539
|284
|1,291
|Depreciation and amortization
|752
|806
|1,362
|1,603
|Non-GAAP EBITDA:
|1,205
|3,765
|3,970
|7,081
|Adjustments:
|Stock compensation expense
|553
|1,722
|1,379
|2,639
|Other expense, net
|34
|469
|148
|520
|Other adjustments(1)
|2,088
|518
|2,305
|662
|Total adjustments
|2,675
|2,709
|3,832
|3,821
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,880
|$
|6,474
|$
|7,802
|$
|10,902
|(1) Other adjustments breakout:
|Key management severance expenses
|-
|150
|-
|188
|Executive team recruiting and transition expenses
|-
|368
|-
|474
|MindBody GLP-1 SystemTMallowance for inventory obsolescence
|2,368
|-
|2,368
|-
|LoveBiome acquisition costs
|34
|-
|201
|-
|Change in fair market value of earnout
|(300
|)
|-
|(300
|)
|-
|Other nonrecurring expenses, net
|(14
|)
|-
|36
|-
|Total adjustments
|$
|2,088
|$
|518
|$
|2,305
|$
|662
|LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
|(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Net income
|$
|276
|$
|2,550
|$
|2,431
|$
|4,376
|Adjustments:
|Key management severance expenses
|-
|150
|-
|188
|Executive team recruiting and transition expenses
|-
|368
|-
|474
|MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM allowance for inventory obsolescence
|2,368
|-
|2,368
|-
|LoveBiome acquisition costs
|34
|-
|201
|-
|Change in fair market value of earnout
|(300
|)
|-
|(300
|)
|-
|Other nonrecurring expenses, net
|(14
|)
|-
|36
|-
|Tax impact of adjustments(1)
|(476
|)
|(116
|)
|(530
|)
|(153
|)
|Total adjustments, net of tax
|1,612
|402
|1,775
|509
|Non-GAAP Net income:
|$
|1,888
|$
|2,952
|$
|4,206
|$
|4,885
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Diluted earnings per share, as reported
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.34
|Total adjustments, net of tax
|0.13
|0.03
|0.14
|0.04
|Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.38
|(1) Tax impact is based on the estimated annual tax rate for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue, net
|$
|48,931
|$
|67,762
|$
|96,493
|$
|114,976
|Cost of sales
|12,722
|13,195
|22,467
|22,686
|GAAP Gross profit
|36,209
|54,567
|74,026
|92,290
|GAAP Gross profit percentage
|74.0
|%
|80.5
|%
|76.7
|%
|80.3
|%
|Adjustments:
|MindBody GLP-1 SystemTMallowance for inventory obsolescence
|2,368
|-
|2,368
|-
|Non-GAAP Gross profit
|$
|38,577
|$
|54,567
|$
|76,394
|$
|92,290
|Non-GAAP Gross profit percentage
|78.8
|%
|80.5
|%
|79.2
|%
|80.3
|%
