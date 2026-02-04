Medallion Bank Expands Leadership Team To Spearhead Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKO, the“Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joel Cannon as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

Joel brings to the Bank more than 20 years of leadership experience in consumer lending, performance marketing, and product development, having most recently served as SVP of Sales and Marketing at Regions Home Improvement Financing (formerly EnerBank USA). There he led a team of professionals across business development, account management, marketing, contractor training, and software product management, helping drive significant growth and innovation in contractor-based lending programs.

Prior to his banking career, Joel held leadership roles in product, sales, and marketing at an edtech software start-up and a performance marketing firm. He is a former board member of the Utah Bankers Association and a graduate of that association's Executive Development Program. Joel is also deeply committed to community service, serving as a long-time volunteer and board member for People Helping People-a nonprofit organization focused on reducing childhood poverty by empowering low- to moderate-income individuals, primarily single mothers, to achieve their full potential in the workplace.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joel to Medallion Bank,” said Justin Haley, President.“Joel's deep industry knowledge and experience, strategic mindset, and passion for building high-performing teams make him uniquely qualified to lead our sales and marketing efforts.”

Joel's appointment underscores Medallion Bank's commitment to maintaining its leadership position in recreation lending and growing its home improvement finance and strategic partnership businesses.

“I am impressed with the leadership team and culture at Medallion Bank, and am excited to lead the growth initiatives for both home improvement and recreation lending,” said Joel.“Our goal is to help contractors, dealers, partners, and borrowers succeed by providing flexible, innovative financing options that make home improvement and recreation purchases more accessible.”

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN). For more information, visit .