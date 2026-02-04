Real Estate Expert Connie Taylor Shares Insights on Building Your Home-Buying Team for a Successful Purchase in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMARILLO, Texas, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who should be on your home-buying team? Connie Taylor, a real estate expert with The Connie Taylor Group in Amarillo, emphasizes the importance of assembling the right professionals when purchasing a home. In a recently published article in HelloNatio, Taylor outlines the essential roles required to navigate the complexities of the home-buying process, ensuring buyers make informed and beneficial decisions.

Taylor identifies the real estate agent as a crucial starting point for every homebuyer. An experienced local agent provides invaluable market insights, negotiates effectively, and guides buyers through every step, from property selection to closing. Equally critical is a knowledgeable lender who can explain various financing options, secure pre-approval, and clarify how interest rates and loan types impact monthly budgets, significantly enhancing a buyer's position in negotiations.

She highlights the importance of hiring a thorough home inspector, whose detailed evaluations can uncover potential issues like structural defects, outdated utilities, or even health hazards, potentially saving thousands in repair costs and influencing final negotiations.

Depending on specific circumstances, Taylor also advises incorporating other specialists such as property appraisers, financial advisors, and real estate attorneys. Appraisers ensure the home's value matches market conditions, financial advisors assist with budgeting for current and future costs, and real estate attorneys help navigate legal complexities.

Taylor emphasizes that assembling a strong, communicative home-buying team provides essential expertise, reduces stress, and ensures decisions are made with confidence, ultimately leading to a smooth and successful purchase.

