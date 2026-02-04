MCF Launches Crypto-First Funded Trading Program

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyCryptoFund (MCF) has announced the launch of its funded trader program, enabling skilled traders worldwide to access trading capital of up to 200,000 USDT while earning at least 80% of generated profits.

Designed to identify and support experienced traders, MCF introduces a structured two-phase evaluation process that emphasizes profitability, consistency, and risk management. Upon successful completion, traders gain access to funded accounts operating within MCF's performance-based profit-sharing framework.

A Crypto-Native Proprietary Trading Experience

Unlike traditional proprietary trading firms, MCF operates entirely within the crypto ecosystem. Traders can pay challenge fees, track performance, and withdraw profits exclusively in USDT, eliminating foreign exchange conversions and traditional banking delays.

MCF also provides traders with a familiar trading interface that mirrors major cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling users to seamlessly transition into the platform while maintaining their preferred trading strategies.

The platform was built to bridge the gap between skilled traders and accessible capital within the crypto trading space, The overall goal is to create a transparent, fair, and globally accessible funding opportunity that rewards performance and disciplined risk management.

Structured Evaluation Process

MCF's funding program follows a three-stage structure:

Phase 1: Profitability Assessment

Traders must achieve a 10% profit target while complying with risk management requirements, including a 5% maximum daily drawdown and 10% total loss limit. Traders must also complete at least four trading days and demonstrate consistent performance through profitable position cycles.

Phase 2: Consistency Verification

Participants must replicate their performance under similar conditions with a reduced 5% profit target, reinforcing strategy reliability and sustainable trading behavior.

Phase 3: Funded Trading

Successful candidates receive funded accounts with no profit targets and earn a minimum of 80% profit share. Traders retain full strategic autonomy while adhering to defined drawdown limits.

Flexible Funding Tiers

MCF offers multiple funding tiers to accommodate traders at different experience levels, including:



5,000 USDT account: 55 USDT challenge fee



10,000 USDT account: 105 USDT challenge fee



25,000 USDT account: 230 USDT challenge fee



50,000 USDT account: 345 USDT challenge fee



100,000 USDT account: 540 USDT challenge fee

200,000 USDT account: 1,080 USDT challenge fee



Challenge fees are also fully refundable upon a trader's first successful profit withdrawal from a funded account.

Free Trial, Streamlined O nboarding, & Fast Payouts

To support trader development, MCF offers a 'Free Trial' simulation, allowing participants to test trading applications, evaluate strategies, and analyze performance data before entering the official evaluation process. The Free Trial is designed to help traders assess readiness without financial risk.

Additionally, MCF emphasizes operational efficiency through rapid onboarding and withdrawal processing. Following evaluation completion, traders undergo identity verification through standard KYC procedures, typically finalized within one to three business days.

Profit withdrawals are also processed monthly and paid within three business days directly to traders' registered TRC20 wallets.

Trader-Centric Policies & Support

MCF provides several trader-focused features, including:



Complimentary challenge retake if traders fail while remaining profitable



24/7 multilingual customer support



No time limits for evaluation at 1x leverage



Flexible trading conditions without minimum trading day requirements once funded

Scalable capital growth through additional successful challenges



About MCF

MCF is a cryptocurrency-focused proprietary trading evaluation platform dedicated to identifying high-performing traders and providing them with scalable trading capital.

The platform welcomes traders worldwide aged 18 and above, provided they comply with regulatory requirements and risk management standards. The platform strictly enforces compliance protocols, including anti-fraud monitoring, KYC verification, and restrictions on sanctioned jurisdictions.

Through its performance-driven funding model, advanced analytics tools, and crypto-native infrastructure, MCF aims to empower traders globally while maintaining rigorous risk management standards.

For more information and regular updates, visit MCF's official website as well as its X (Twitter) account.

