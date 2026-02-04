Signature Aviation's Chief People Officer Amy Alexy Named Ragan Top Woman In HR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ragan Communications 2026 Workplace Culture Leader Honoree

Orlando, FL, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, announced that Amy Alexy, chief people officer, has been named an honoree in the Workplace Culture Leader category of Ragan Communications' Top Women in HR Awards, Class of 2026. The annual awards program recognizes exceptional women who are shaping the future of human resources through leadership, innovation and impact.

Alexy is recognized for advancing people-first strategies and strengthening workplace culture across Signature Aviation's global network. Under her leadership, the company launched global recognition initiatives including Signature Stars and Hospitality Heroes, reduced employee attrition, and earned consecutive Great Place to Work® certifications the last two years, driving measurable gains in engagement and retention.

“I'm honored to be recognized alongside such an inspiring group of HR leaders,” Alexy said.“At Signature, our focus is always on our people and creating an environment where team members feel supported, empowered and connected to the work we do each day. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our teams around the world.”

Honorees will be recognized at an awards luncheon in New York City this April.

Signature Aviation is the world's preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company's large-scale infrastructure network enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is also the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company offers over 16 million square feet of carbon-neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit .

