Neptune Updates Shareholders In Connection With Announced Spacex Acquisition Of Xai

February 04, 2026 10:56 AM EST | Source: Neptune Digital Assets Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and frontier technology company, is pleased to provide a corporate update following the announced acquisition of xAI by SpaceX.

Neptune recently completed its strategic investment in xAI, acquiring 3,601 shares to obtain early exposure to the Grok LLM and the Colossus supercomputer cluster. Under the expected terms of the xAI acquisition by SpaceX, xAI shareholders are expected to receive 0.1433 SpaceX shares for every share of xAI held. This conversion would add approximately 516 additional shares to Neptune's previous holdings of SpaceX shares, bringing the Company's total anticipated position to approximately 32,640 SpaceX shares. Neptune's investments in xAI and SpaceX were completed through transactions with arm's length third-parties.

"The announced acquisition of xAI by SpaceX represents the emergence of a vertically integrated solution that brings together orbital launch capabilities with next-generation artificial intelligence," said Cale Moodie, Chief Executive Officer of Neptune Digital Assets. "The strategic potential of this combination spans future space-based compute infrastructure, global low-latency AI enabled by satellite networks, and powerful data and intelligence feedback loops. For Neptune shareholders, this transaction reinforces our long-term thesis around owning exposure to category-defining platforms and frontier technology at the intersection of AI, compute, blockchain, and space infrastructure."

Neptune's portfolio reflects a concentrated and powerful exposure to blockchain and frontier technology:



SpaceX Equity: Expected consolidated holdings of approximately 32,640+ following the proposed conversion.

Bitcoin Treasury: 418 BTC. Staking Portfolio: 36,500 Solana (SOL) and positions in ATOM, ETH, and other staking tokens.

The Company believes that the anticipated conversion of xAI shares into SpaceX equity is a milestone for potential liquidity and valuation, aligning with Neptune's strategy of identifying and holding category-defining assets at the intersection of AI, space, and blockchain.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC ).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cale Moodie, President and CEO

Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Source: Neptune Digital Assets Corp