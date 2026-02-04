Senior Lecturer in Sports Biomechanics, Centre for Health and Injury and Illness Prevention in Sport,, University of Bath

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Steffi Colyer is a Senior Lecturer in Biomechanics at the University of Bath. In her research, Steffi analyses the motion and forces produced by athletes to try to unpick the biomechanical factors underlying the most elite performances and how these can be improved. Additionally, Steffi has research interests in understanding the load experienced during different tasks for training monitoring or rehabilitation purposes, and developing markerless motion analysis techniques to enable athletes to be analysed 'in the wild'.

–present Research Associate in Sports Biomechanics, University of Bath

2015 University of Bath, Ph.D.

ExperienceEducation