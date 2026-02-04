Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Steffi Colyer

Steffi Colyer


2026-02-04 03:15:30
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Sports Biomechanics, Centre for Health and Injury and Illness Prevention in Sport,, University of Bath
Profile Articles Activity

Steffi Colyer is a Senior Lecturer in Biomechanics at the University of Bath. In her research, Steffi analyses the motion and forces produced by athletes to try to unpick the biomechanical factors underlying the most elite performances and how these can be improved. Additionally, Steffi has research interests in understanding the load experienced during different tasks for training monitoring or rehabilitation purposes, and developing markerless motion analysis techniques to enable athletes to be analysed 'in the wild'.

Experience
  • –present Research Associate in Sports Biomechanics, University of Bath
Education
  • 2015 University of Bath, Ph.D.

The Conversation

MENAFN04022026000199003603ID1110696902



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search