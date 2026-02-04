Trump Discusses Russian War In Ukraine With Xi Jinping

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

"I have just completed an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States, the consideration by China of the purchase of additional Agricultural products including lifting the Soybean count to 20 Million Tons for the current season (They have committed to 25 Million Tons for next season!), Airplane engine deliveries, and numerous other subjects, all very positive!," Trump said.

He added that relations with China and his personal relationship with President Xi are "extremely good, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way."

"I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People's Republic of China!," Trump noted.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday, February 4.

