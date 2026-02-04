Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia, Fire Breaks Out

2026-02-04 03:14:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians struck an infrastructure facility. A fire broke out," he wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties.

Read also: Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: injury toll rises to 13, two killed

The sounds of explosions were heard in various parts of the city.

As reported earlier, power engineers restored electricity as quickly as possible to more than 53,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia who had been left without power due to the enemy attack.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

