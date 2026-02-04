Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia, Fire Breaks Out
"The Russians struck an infrastructure facility. A fire broke out," he wrote.
Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties.Read also: Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: injury toll rises to 13, two killed
The sounds of explosions were heard in various parts of the city.
As reported earlier, power engineers restored electricity as quickly as possible to more than 53,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia who had been left without power due to the enemy attack.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
