Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia, Fire Breaks Out

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians struck an infrastructure facility. A fire broke out," he wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties.

The sounds of explosions were heard in various parts of the city.

As reported earlier, power engineers restored electricity as quickly as possible to more than 53,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia who had been left without power due to the enemy attack.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service