Divorcego Launches A Client-Focused Approach To Separation Agreements

As rising legal costs continue to strain separating couples across Ontario, DivorceGo is expanding access to flat-fee separation agreement services designed to provide clarity, affordability, and legal certainty without unnecessary court involvement.

Separation agreements are one of the most important legal documents separating spouses can create, governing issues such as property division, support obligations, and future financial rights. Yet many Ontarians delay or avoid formal agreements altogether due to concerns about unpredictable legal fees. DivorceGo aims to address this gap by offering transparent pricing options that allow couples to understand costs upfront before committing to legal services.

DivorceGo provides a flat-fee option for simple separation agreements, intended for couples who have already reached agreement and require formal documentation prepared by a family law professional. This streamlined service focuses on clarity and enforceability while avoiding prolonged negotiations or litigation. For clients who proceed with a simple divorce through DivorceGo, the firm also offers a reduced rate for the separation agreement, lowering the overall cost of the separation process.

For families with more complex circumstances, DivorceGo prepares comprehensive separation agreements that may address parenting arrangements, child support, spousal support, property division, and matrimonial home issues. In these cases, pricing varies based on the scope and complexity of the terms required, ensuring that legal costs align with the actual work involved rather than open-ended hourly billing.







Legal professionals consistently warn that informal or incomplete separation arrangements can create significant problems later, including unenforceable terms, court rejections, or future claims that require costly litigation to resolve. DivorceGo's services are structured to reduce those risks by ensuring agreements comply with Ontario family law requirements from the outset.

“Many couples believe that if they are on good terms, a formal agreement is unnecessary,” said a representative for DivorceGo.“Unfortunately, unresolved or poorly drafted agreements often lead to legal disputes later. Our goal is to help families finalize matters properly the first time, with full transparency around cost.”

By emphasizing flat-fee pricing, DivorceGo also helps clients avoid one of the most common frustrations in family law: unexpected legal bills. Knowing the cost in advance allows separating spouses to budget accurately and make informed decisions during an already stressful life transition.

In addition to cost transparency, DivorceGo focuses on efficiency. Clients who are already in agreement can move forward without unnecessary delays, while those with more detailed needs receive tailored legal drafting that reflects their specific circumstances. This approach supports faster resolution while maintaining legal safeguards.

DivorceGo serves clients across Ontario, including major urban centres and surrounding regions. Its services are designed for couples seeking a practical alternative to traditional litigation-focused family law processes, particularly those who value certainty, affordability, and reduced conflict.

As separation and divorce continue to affect a growing number of Canadian families, access to clear, predictable legal services remains a priority. DivorceGo's flat-fee separation agreement options reflect a broader shift in family law toward transparency, efficiency, and client-focused solutions.

More information about separation agreement services and pricing is available through DivorceGo's website.

About DivorceGo

DivorceGo is an Ontario-based family law firm focused on providing accessible, flat-fee solutions for separation and divorce. Operated by experienced family law professionals, DivorceGo assists clients with separation agreements, simple divorces, and related legal documentation, helping families resolve matters efficiently and in compliance with Ontario law.