EU Parliament Resumes Work On Trade Deal With Washington
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the European Parliamentآ's International Trade Committee, German MEP Bernd Lange, said on Wednesday that the European Parliament would resume work towards approving the trade agreement with the United States.
In a statement, Lange said that members of the trade committee remain committed to advancing discussions on the two Turnberry legislative proposals related to implementing the deal, "provided the US respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Union and its member states and fully complies with the July 2025 agreement," stressing that these conditions constitute the basis for any progress in the trade file between the two sides.
Lange noted that the committee could take a decision at its meeting scheduled for February 24, ahead of putting the matter to a vote in the European Parliamentآ's plenary session.
The European Parliament had frozen ratification procedures for the trade deal last January, which focused on removing tariffs on a number of US industrial goods, in protest against US President Donald Trumpآ's threats to impose additional tariffs on European countries following his demand to take control of Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory.
Lange confirmed that the parliamentary committee would include in its amendments what he described as "grounds for suspension," allowing the European Union to suspend the agreement in the future in the event of any threats to the territorial integrity of member states or their security interests.
He stressed in this context that "the message to Washington is clear: respect for Europeآ's sovereignty and full compliance with the EU US deal are non-negotiable."
The German MEP also criticised the continued imposition by the United States of 50 percent tariffs on European steel and aluminium imports, calling for them to be reduced, and said "As long as these tariffs are not reduced to 15 percent, there can be no tariff-free access for US steel and US aluminium to the European market". (end)
