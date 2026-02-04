403
Kuwait Reaffirms Commitment To Combat Misinformation, Promote Inclusive Growth
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Omar Al-Omar stressed Kuwait's commitment, through its presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), to fight misinformation and foster inclusive growth amid AI risks threatening national security.
Al-Omar made the remarks while chairing the fifth DCO General Assembly, themed "Digital Prosperity in the Age of AI," hosted by Kuwait for two days with participation of ministers and international leaders.
He said digital transformation heightens governments' responsibilities to ensure secure digital services, boost competitiveness, and develop education systems that equip future generations with skills necessary for the future, while protecting digital security.
He pointed out that the DCO has activated the Ministerial Committee on Online Misinformation, chaired by Kuwait, to develop technical tools and practical guidelines that enhance digital content integrity and support implementable policies.
Minister Al-Omar said Kuwait's 2025 council presidency offered a broad view of DCO progress, highlighting its maturity and members' shift from dialogue and frameworks to concrete decisions and implementation.
DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya praised Kuwait's leadership as host and 2025 Council Chair, citing its support and vision in steering the organization during a pivotal phase of the global digital economy.
Al-Yahya said the organization, founded five years ago to build a balanced digital economy, now includes 16 member states and over 60 observers across a growing global network.
Jordan's Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Minister Sami Smeirat said Jordan's chairmanship of the fourth General Assembly saw adoption of the 2025-2028 Strategic Agenda, stronger partnerships, and the launch of the International Digital Cooperation Forum.
He said the period marked a shift from vision to implementation, strengthening the organization's strategic direction and its role as a practical platform for digital cooperation.
Pakistan's Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Shaza Khawaja affirmed her country's support for the DCO mission during the fifth General Assembly in Kuwait, as Pakistan prepares to assume the council presidency in 2026.
She emphasized the importance of digital cooperation in bridging the digital divide and promoting inclusive and responsible digital growth.
Saudi Arabia's Communications and Information Technology Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha highlighted achievements under Kuwait's presidency, including forming the Ministerial Committee to Combat Misinformation, launching data and responsible AI frameworks, and supporting regional digital innovation and startups.
Al-Swaha said Saudi Arabia seeks closer cooperation with members to develop digital talent, smart infrastructure, and AI governance, stressing trust and transparency for sustainable, inclusive digital growth. (end)
