Oman To Host US-Iran Talks On Friday: Iranian Semi-Official News Agency

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Talks between Iran and United States will be held on Friday in Oman with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff taking part, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said on Wednesday.

The negotiations with adopt a format similar to previous rounds, ISNA added. Earlier, Axios reporter Barak Ravid cited an Arab source as saying that the Sultanate will host nuclear talks between the two parties on February 6.

Recommended For You Philippine Congress suspends vote on Marcos impeachment complaints

President Donald Trump's administration agreed to Iranian request to move the talks from Turkey and negotiations are still ongoing about whether Arab and Muslim countries from the region will join the talks in Oman, Ravid added, citing the source.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier confirmed on Tuesday that he had ordered the start of nuclear talks with the United States, after his counterpart Donald Trump threatened "bad things" if no deal was reached.

"I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists - one free from threats and unreasonable expectations - to pursue fair and equitable negotiations," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.



Iran looking to change nuclear talks venue to Oman, regional diplomat says

Middle East needs long-term solution, UAE says ahead of US-Iran crisis talks Iran president orders start of talks with US, local media reports

ALSO READ