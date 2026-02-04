Sharjah Organises Seminar On Prayer Times, Moon Sighting Ahead Of Ramadan

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 8:57 PM



The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs organised a landmark scientific-religious seminar on Tuesday, addressing the intersection of Islamic scholarship and astronomy in determining prayer times and lunar month beginnings, ahead of Ramadan.

The seminar drew over 300 participants, including imams, preachers, muezzins, and students of Islamic knowledge, to the Culture Palace Hall in Sharjah.

Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, delivered a keynote lecture titled 'Establishing the Lunar Month According to Astronomers.'

He explained the fundamentals of crescent sighting, how astronomers determine visibility possibilities, and importantly, the scientific reasons behind variations in astronomical predictions for Hijri month beginnings.

The objectives of the seminar included:



Raising awareness of prayer times and their Sharia rulings.

Enhancing the scientific and practical understanding of religious leaders.

Highlighting the historic and contemporary role of Muslim astronomers in calculating time, determining prayer schedules, and observing lunar crescents.

Emphasizing the importance of the Hijri calendar and its defining characteristics. Clarifying how the beginning of lunar months is established through cooperation between Sharia scholars and astronomers.



