University Of Los Angeles College Of Divinity Announces The Retirement Of Coach Michael Miller

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - With the 2025–26 college basketball season underway, long-time university, junior college and high school coach Michael Miller has formally retired from coaching, concluding a distinguished career spanning more than three decades and more than 750 victories, the University of Los Angeles College of Divinity announced today.



Image caption: Coach Miller and team after claiming THE ONLY NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OF 2020 for The University of Los Angeles College of Divinity.

Coach Miller, one of the most successful and respected coaches in California basketball history, and the first coach to win a state title at the high school and junior college levels, previously stepped away from the sidelines following the 2023–24 season due to medical issues. After recovery and reflection, Miller has now confirmed that he will not return to active coaching and will officially transition into retirement.

“After time of recovery and reflection, the timing feels right,” Miller said.“I'm grateful for the opportunities I had to lead, teach and learn. In retirement, I hope to focus on mentoring young coaches, consulting athletic programs, and supporting leadership development initiatives rooted in faith, education, and community leadership.”

Known for transformational leadership and sustained excellence at every level of the game-from high school to junior college to university to pro-Miller concludes his coaching career with over 750 career wins and a legacy defined by discipline, faith, excellence, and service.

UNIVERSITY OF LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF DIVINITY (2017–2024)

Miller most recently completed seven seasons as head basketball coach at the University of Los Angeles College of Divinity (ULACD) in Compton, California, where his leadership elevated the program to national prominence.

Between 2018 and 2022, Miller's ULACD teams compiled a remarkable 105–8 record, representing the second-best winning percentage of any four-year college basketball program in the United States during that span.

During the 2019–20 season, Miller guided ULACD to the ACCA National Championship, finishing with a dominant 30–1 record. With this accomplishment, Miller became the first coach in history to win state championships at the high school and junior college level and a national championship at the four-year college level. His tenure at ULACD was marked by championships, consistency, academic accountability, and a commitment to holistic player development.

“Coach Miller's leadership and vision transformed ULACD athletics,” said Dr. Luther Guynes, President of the University of Los Angeles.“He built a culture of excellence, character, and championship performance. His legacy will inspire generations to come.”

DOMINANCE AT LOS ANGELES CITY COLLEGE (1992–2008)

Over 16 seasons at Los Angeles City College (LACC), Miller led the program to unprecedented success, becoming the winningest coach in school history in every measurable category.

His achievements at LACC include:



Most career wins

Highest winning percentage

14 consecutive conference championships (1993–2007)

Most Final Eight appearances with eight and State Championship victories with the only two in the 100+ year history of the college Most NCAA Division I transfers



Image caption: THE ONLY NATIONAL CHAMPIONS OF 2020 – The University of Los Angeles College of Divinity.

From 1999 to 2007, Miller's teams posted a historic 241–38 (.864) record, surpassing all NCAA Division I programs nationwide during the same period. The 14 consecutive conference championships were later matched only by University of Kansas, under Bill Self, surpassing even the legendary UCLA teams coached by John Wooden.

HIGH SCHOOL ROOTS AND EARLY ACHIEVEMENTS

Miller began his coaching career as the youngest head basketball coach in California history at age 22 at Cathedral High School, where he led the program to its best two-year run in the school's 100-year history of the school.

He later guided Ribet Academy to two consecutive CIF Championships and a Division V State Title, earning one of the highest winning percentages in California high school basketball history.

CAREER ACHIEVEMENTS AT A GLANCE



Over 750 career victories

18-time Coach of the Year honoree

Eight teams with 30 or more wins in a single season

First California coach to win State Championships at both the high school and college levels

Led the Los Angeles Skyline to an undefeated 17–0 season and CBA Championship while serving as Commissioner and Head Coach (2016–17)

Youngest high school head coach in California (age 22) Youngest college head coach in the United States (age 27)

LEGACY OF LEADERSHIP, SCHOLARSHIP, AND SERVICE

Coach Miller's impact extends far beyond wins and championships. He holds five college degrees, including a Doctorate in Religious Studies, reflecting a lifelong commitment to scholarship, spiritual formation, and servant leadership.

His leadership at the University of Los Angeles College of Divinity aligned closely with the institution's mission to train servant-leaders who excel spiritually, intellectually, and practically in ministry and lay vocation.

“Basketball has given me more than I could ever give back,” Miller said.“It's never been about the scoreboard. It's always been about who my players became when the lights dimmed,” Miller said.“I am deeply grateful to every athlete, every school, and every community I've been blessed to serve.”

Learn more about ULACD at:

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media:

Photo caption: Coach Miller and team after claiming THE ONLY NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OF 2020 for The University of Los Angeles College of Divinity.

News Source: University of Los Angeles College of Divinity

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.