HKPC's“Foresight 2026” Bridges Opportunities With The 15Th Five-Year Plan Help Enterprises Grasp The Latest Economic And Technological Trends Create A Successful Road To Go Global

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 February 2026 – The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) today successfully launched its annual flagship event,"ForeSight 2026", at the HKPC Building, with the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) as the strategic partner of the event. With the theme of"Empowering Hong Kong's Innovation Ecosystem, Bridging Opportunities with the 15th Five-Year Plan", the event brought together, both in online and offline, more than 500 government, business, industry leaders and approximately 16,000 viewers in Chinese Mainland to discuss how Hong Kong can proactively connect with the national"15th Five-Year Plan" and jointly promote innovation and industrial integration, helping enterprises achieve high-quality development and enhance international competitiveness.

The Honourable Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, officiated at the forum and expressed,“The country has consistently given strong support to Hong Kong's development of innovation and technology. Whether in the '14th Five‐Year Plan' or in the recommendations for the '15th Five‐Year Plan', there is clear support for Hong Kong to develop into an international innovation and technology hub”. He added,“Looking ahead, we will continue to proactively align with national development strategies, promote the deep integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation, and further strengthen the linkage between technology and industry. We will encourage enterprises to devote more effort in research and development, expand the scope of technology applications, and nurture innovative enterprises with an international outlook and forward-looking vision, driving the economy toward a high value-added and more diversified future”.

The Honourable Sunny TAN, Chairman of Hong Kong Productivity Council, said in the closing remarks,“The '15th Five-Year Plan' brings significant and far-reaching development opportunities to Hong Kong. At the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's recent group study session, President Xi Jinping urged adopting a strategy whereby industry poses questions and science and technology provide the answers. HKPC will continue to play an active role in promoting innovation and industrial upgrading, closely echoing the overall development strategies of the national and HKSAR Government, and making good use of innovative technologies to address business challenges, providing comprehensive support to enterprises to accelerate their upgrading and transformation, enhance their competitiveness, and seize new opportunities”.

Unlocking Hong Kong's Connectivity Advantages and Gathering Leadership Wisdom



The“ForeSight Visionary Leaders Panel” was held at the day, moderated by Mr Vincent WONG, Columnist and Media Veteran, and invited industry leaders including Ms ZHI Tao, Founder of Beijing Yunji Technology Ltd., Mr WANG Yong Chao, Founder and Chairman of Henan Oriental Materials Company Ltd., Mr Jonathan CHIU, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, Mr Peter YAN, JP, Director-General, Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Mr Mohamed D. BUTT, MH, Executive Director of Hong Kong Productivity Council, to share their insights. The topic features three key areas of enterprise going global, technological empowerment and talent development, and delved into the practical experience of how enterprises can achieve innovation-driven and high-quality development under the national“15th Five-Year Plan” through Hong Kong's role as a“bridgehead”, Chinese brands going international through Hong Kong, Hong Kong's advantages in technical support and innovative talent gathering, and how it can provide the Chinese Mainland enterprises with a one-stop platform for upgrading and going globally.

Realising the Full Empowerment of Enterprises to“Go Global”

HKPC echoes the national and HKSAR Government's development strategies to address business challenges and industrial technology needs. Over the years, HKPC has successfully assisted many Chinese Mainland and local enterprises in expanding overseas markets, with many of these expansions implemented in Southeast Asia, Europe, ASEAN and the Middle East, etc., achieving upgrades and internationalisation. In recent years, HKPC and OASES have jointly established an“introduction-application-growth-go global” service model to help enterprises go global, with success cases include Westwell, Yunji Technology, UNISEE, etc. HKPC will continue to work with OASES to leverage the advantages of“Made in Hong Kong” to help enterprises connecting the world through Hong Kong.

Mr Peter YAN, JP, Director-General, Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said,“Hong Kong possesses a robust financial system, deep talent pool, and an international environment that integrates with international regulations, standards and operation practices. Coupled with the government's relevant industry policies and long-established overseas networks, Hong Kong provides unique support for Chinese Mainland enterprises to use Hong Kong as a base to go global, as well as for overseas enterprises to development in the GBA. OASES is dedicated to attracting global strategic enterprises from five strategic I&T sectors, actively aligning with the national 15th Five-Year Plan. We provide comprehensive landing support services and assist enterprises in establishing their 'first project' in Hong Kong, fully leveraging Hong Kong's role as a 'Super Connector' and 'Super Value-Added'”.

At the same time, HKPC, as a member of the GoGlobal Task Force of the HKSAR Government, will continue to focus on providing“Six Tactics to Go Global” for enterprises through“The Cradle Go Global Service Centre” (The Cradle), including smart production, Technology research and development and evaluation, international standards and testing, professional services, training and on-site visits, and funding schemes, to support Hong Kong to leverage its unique advantages and empower enterprises to expand overseas with high quality.

Since its establishment in April, The Cradle has attracted more than 350 companies that have expressed interest in using its services. Among these, over 100 cases have entered a concrete follow‐up stage. Together with overseas expansion projects supported prior to its establishment, the cumulative total exceeds 450 cases.

For more details, please watch the video“Six Tactics to Go Global“.

Bringing the strengths of Government, Industry, Academia, Research and Investment to Build an Innovative Industrial Ecosystem

HKPC has been working closely with the government, industry, academia, research and investment sectors to promote new industrialisation and enhance the new quality productive forces of industries, including:



The major project led by Harbin Institute of Technology on key technologies and equipment for circular economy: Provide dynamic identification and big data resource pool construction solutions for multi-source solid waste in megaurban agglomerations

The project led by Jiangsu University on wheat green smart processing and key technology integration and industrialisation demonstration: Provide core technical support such as AI and the Internet of Things

Tsinghua University: Jointly established a technology centre to focus on the industrial transformation of intelligent manufacturing and AI technology Zuquan Research Institute of Fudan University: Signed a cooperation agreement to promote collaboration and transformation of scientific and technological outcomes between Shanghai and Hong Kong

HKPC will continue to promote cross-sectoral dialogue between government, industry, academia, research and investment, focusing on the implementation of future industries and technology applications, and helping to build Hong Kong into a key node in the global I&T value chain.

Photo caption:

HKPC's annual flagship event,“ForeSight 2026”, themed“Empowering the Innovation Ecosystem and Bridging Hong Kong with New Opportunities under the 15th Five‐Year Plan,” brought together numerous government and business leaders.The Honourable Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, delivered a speech as the guest of honour at the“ForeSight 2026”, pointing out that going forward, efforts will continue to proactively align with national development strategies and promote the deep integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation.The Honourable Sunny TAN, Chairman of the Hong Kong Productivity Council and Legislative Council Member, said in his closing remarks that the Productivity Council will leverage innovation and technology to address enterprises' real pain points, provide all‐round support to help enterprises accelerate their upgrading and transformation, enhance competitiveness, and seize new opportunities.The Honourable Paul CHAN Mo‐po, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, GBM, GBS, MH, JP (centre); The Honourable Sunny Tan, Chairman of the Hong Kong Productivity Council and Legislative Council Member (second from right); Mr Peter YAN, JP, Director-General, Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (second from left); Mr Emil YU, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (far right); and Mr Mohamed D. BUTT, MH, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (far left), attended HKPC's annual flagship event,“ForeSight 2026”.Moderated by veteran media professional Dr. Vincent WONG, industry leaders shared their insights at the“ForeSight Visionary Leaders Panel”.

(From right to left) Mr Peter YAN, JP, Director-General, Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises; Mr Jonathan CHIU, President, Hong Kong, Schneider Electric Hong Kong; Mr WANG Yong Chao, Founder & Chairman of Henan Oriental Materials Company Limited; Ms ZHI Tao, Founder of Beijing Yunji Technology Ltd.; and Mr Mohamed D. BUTT, MH, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Productivity Council.