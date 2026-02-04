Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Novartis Revenues Slowed In Last Quarter Of 2025

Novartis Revenues Slowed In Last Quarter Of 2025


2026-02-04 02:12:10
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Novartis revenues slowed to a standstill in the final quarter of 2025. The Swiss pharmaceutical firm presents a mixed outlook for the current year. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Novartis revenues slowed in last quarter of 2025 This content was published on February 4, 2026 - 10:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Novartis spürt im Schlussquartal Umsatz-Erosion durch Nachahmer Original Read more: Novartis spürt im Schlussquartal Umsatz-Erosion durch Nach

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Novartis sales grew just 1% year-on-year to $13.3 billion in the last three months of 2025. At constant exchange rates, this represents a 1% decrease. The pace of revenue growth has slowed considerably after double-digit growth in each of the first two quarters.

For the full year 2025, Novartis generated sales of CHF54.5 billion (+8%). The company achieved the net growth in the high single-digit percentage range forecast by management.

The bottom line was an annual profit of CHF14 billion after just under CHF12 billion in 2024.

+ Read how Trump upended the Swiss pharma industry

Shareholders will receive an increased dividend of CHF 3.70 from CHF 3.50.

In the current year, Novartis management is aiming for sales growth in the low single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates. Core operating profit is expected to decline in the low single-digit percentage range.

More More New treatments Science podcast: the AI revolution in drug development

This content was published on Jan 30, 2026 In episode 4 of the Swiss Connection Science podcast we explore the role of AI in drug development.

Read more: Science podcast: the AI revolution in drug develo

MENAFN04022026000210011054ID1110696317



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search