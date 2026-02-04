Oncology Biosimilars Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Targeted Therapies, Emerging Market Expansion, And Novel Biosimilar Formulations Drive Growth

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Biosimilars Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for oncology biosimilars is estimated to grow from $9.6 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $17.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The report examines and segments the global oncology biosimilars market by indication, drug class, route of administration and distribution channel. It also provides insights into key emerging trends and potential growth drivers. The study focuses on indications such as breast, lung and blood cancers and others.

Included is a regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa that evaluates the impact of AI adoption on the oncology biosimilars industry and market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting product and performance enhancement innovations. The study concludes with an analysis of major companies in the market and their offerings.

Oncology biosimilars leverage advanced algorithms and machine learning to optimize the entire clinical R&D process. These technologies streamline trial design, patient recruitment, monitoring and data analysis, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making. By reducing operational inefficiencies and timelines, oncology biosimilars development benefits from real-time, data-driven insights that support precision medicine approaches.

Integrating tools such as predictive analytics, natural language processing and adaptive monitoring ensures that oncology biosimilar trials are not only more efficient but also better aligned with the complexities of cancer care, ultimately accelerating the availability of cost-effective biologic alternatives.

Report Scope



140 data tables and 40 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global market for oncology biosimilar drugs

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales figures) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by disease indication (cancer type), drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and region

Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, innovations and standards and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Impact analysis of the U.S. tariffs on the market for biologics used in cancer treatment and supportive care

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of the leading companies, including Samsung Bioepis, Sandoz Group AG, Celltrion Inc., Amgen Inc., and Biocon Biologics Ltd.

Companies Featured



Accord Healthcare

Alvotech

Amgen Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Apotex Inc.

BIOCAD

Biocon Biologics Ltd.

Celltrion Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Pfizer Inc.

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz Group AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Viatris Inc.

Key Attributes:

