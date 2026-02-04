Oncology Biosimilars Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Targeted Therapies, Emerging Market Expansion, And Novel Biosimilar Formulations Drive Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$17.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview Future Outlook Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Market Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War Economic Growth and Development Demographic Shifts Healthcare Expenditure Trends Inflation and Currency Fluctuations Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview Market Drivers Surge in Global Cancer Incidence Expiration of Blockbuster Biologic Patents Need for Cost-Effective Cancer Therapies Demand for Targeted and Supportive Oncology Treatments Market Restraints Regulatory Complexity and Approval Hurdles Patent Challenges and Legal Barriers Pharmacy Benefit Manager Practices Market Opportunities Expansion into Emerging Markets Development of Novel Biosimilar Combinations and Specialty Formulations
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Framework U.S. Europe India Australia Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and New Developments
- Overview Emerging Technologies Advanced Cell Line Engineering Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Biosimilar Development Gene Editing and Synthetic Biology Approaches Modular and Single-Use Bioreactors Patent Analysis Key Takeaways Patents, by Year Patents, by Leading Jurisdiction Patents, by Leading Inventor
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Indication Key Takeaways Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Blood Cancer Others Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Drug Class Key Takeaways Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor Monoclonal Antibodies Hematopoietic Agents Others Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Route of Administration Key Takeaways Intravenous Subcutaneous Others RoA Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Distribution Channel Key Takeaways Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Geographic Breakdown Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure Company Share Analysis for Oncology Biosimilars Market Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Oncology Biosimilars Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG Sustainability Trends and Initiatives of the Oncology Biosimilars Industry Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Oncology Biosimilars Market
