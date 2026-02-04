Flare Reports 114% Growth In MSSP Adoption As Service Providers Scale Intelligence-Led Security Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Broad external threat visibility, operational simplicity, and flexible service models drive partner momentum

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare, the leader in Threat Exposure Management, today announced a 114% year-over-year increase in managed security service provider (MSSP) adoption. This reflects a strong demand from service providers for threat intelligence that is easy to operationalize, is scalable across customer environments, and is aligned with modern security service delivery.

MSSPs are under pressure to deliver broader threat visibility, faster intelligence, and consistent outcomes across diverse customer environments - all without increasing analyst workload or operational complexity. Traditional threat intelligence platforms can be difficult to operationalize at scale, forcing service providers to balance service quality against operational cost and licensing constraints.

Flare enables MSSPs to embed broad external threat data across customer environments from a single platform, reducing operational overhead while expanding the types of services they can offer. With visibility across dark web, cybercrime forums, messaging platforms, and open sources, MSSPs can integrate differentiated intelligence-led services without stitching together multiple tools or managing complex licensing for each engagement. This breadth allows MSSPs to replace fragmented tooling with a unified intelligence layer that is easier to leverage across multiple customers and engagement types.

“Our growth with MSSPs reflects how deeply threat intelligence is being integrated into security services today,” said Andrew Bartlam, VP, Global Channels and EMEA Sales at Flare.“We're seeing service providers use Flare as part of how they deliver ongoing monitoring, investigations, and customer-facing security outcomes, and that role is driving continued adoption.”

Why MSSPs Choose Flare

To support how MSSPs actually operate, Flare offers models designed for scale and flexibility. In addition to supporting fully managed services, Flare provides a dedicated package for services-led organizations, including organizations that offer penetration testing, red teaming, and consulting firms that deliver time-bound or project-based engagements. This approach enables MSSPs and security services providers to align intelligence capabilities with revenue models. Many MSSPs cite both the fact that Flare has the most comprehensive identity data set on the market combined with its ease-of-use and intuitive interface as the reason it has rapidly become the platform of choice for managed services provision.

MSSPs are a core part of Flare's broader partner ecosystem, which also includes Distributors, Value Added Resellers (VARs), consulting firms, and global systems integrators. Flare helps partners scale services, differentiate offerings, and meet evolving customer demands by focusing on co-growth and delivering offerings that align with how partners deliver value.

Flare will be meeting with MSSPs at Right of Boom 2026 from Feb. 3-6 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #28 or visit the Flare website to learn more about how Flare supports partners.

About Flare

Flare is the leader in Threat Exposure Management, helping global organizations detect high-risk exposures found on the clear and dark web. Combining the industry's best cybercrime database with a ridiculously intuitive user experience, Flare enables customers to reclaim the information advantage and make cyber crime irrelevant. For more information, visit . To experience the platform firsthand, start a free trial at . Join our Discord community and explore Flare Academy to stay up-to-date on the latest in threat intelligence.

