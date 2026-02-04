Bioprocess Filtration Industry Set For 13.1% CAGR Growth, Reaching $15.6 Billion By 2030

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the bioprocess filtration market, focusing on trends, growth drivers and challenges from 2024 through 2030. It highlights the increasing demand for biologics, gene therapies and cell-based treatments, which require stringent Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant filtration solutions. The report categorizes the market into segments based on product type, filtering modality, process stage, application, end user, and region, with detailed insights into major countries for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Additionally, the report provides market size estimates, CAGR projections and competitive landscape evaluations, including regulatory influences and industry structure. It identifies key opportunities and restraints shaping the market and assesses the long-term impact of technological advances and evolving therapeutic needs. Market share analysis of leading companies further helps stakeholders understand the competitive dynamics and prepare for future developments in bioprocess filtration.

The factors driving the market include:

Biologics and Biosimilars Growth: Biologics are complex drugs made from living cells, including antibodies and vaccines. Biosimilars are close copies of biologics that offer similar treatment outcomes at lower cost. With increasing demand for targeted treatments in cancer and autoimmune diseases, more biologics are entering trials and reaching the market. This drives the need for scalable filtration systems to ensure product safety and purity.

CDMO/CMO Expansion: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing production to Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) that specialize in biomanufacturing. These organizations offer the expertise and infrastructure needed for efficient production, boosting demand for advanced filtration technologies that support flexible and high-volume operations.

Single-Use Technology Adoption: Single-use systems use disposable components such as filters and bags, reducing contamination risks and cleaning costs. Their growing use in small-batch and personalized medicine manufacturing is increasing the need for filtration solutions designed for single-use setups.

Rising Regulatory Approvals: With more biologics and cell and gene therapies receiving regulatory approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), manufacturers must meet strict quality standards. This is driving demand for reliable filtration systems that ensure compliance and product integrity.

Report Synopsis

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $7.6 billion Market size forecast $15.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.1% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Product Type, Filtering Modality, Process Stage, Application, End User and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America

Growth of biologics and biosimilar pipeline.

Expansion of CDMOs and CMOs specializing in biomanufacturing.

Surge in single-use bioprocessing adoption. Increased regulatory approvals of biologics and cell and gene therapies.

Innovations:

Cytiva (Danaher) invested $1.6 billion in 2025 to expand filtration and device capacity globally, including an 81% increase at its Ilfracombe, U.K. site, strengthening regional supply security.

Merck Life Science committed €440 million in Cork, Ireland, to scale up its membrane and filtration manufacturing, reflecting rising demand for tangential flow filtration (TFF) and virus-removal technologies.

Emerging startups:



Graver Technologies

Membrane Solutions

Suzhou Filterbio Membrane Co., Ltd.

Axium Process Ltd.

Foxx Life Sciences Qosina Corp.

AI Impact on Bioprocess Filtration Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating real-time process monitoring and filtration parameter optimization, reducing cycle times and improving yield consistency in bioprocessing. Companies are increasing AI-driven investments in smart membranes, predictive analytics, and digital twins, signaling higher adoption and driving transformative changes in filtration system design and investment priorities. These advances are critical as biopharmaceutical manufacturers seek to meet stringent quality standards and time-sensitive production requirements.

The rapid adoption of AI in bioprocess filtration is driven by its ability to optimize production rates, maintain consistent product quality and comply with Process Analytical Technology (PAT) and Continued Process Verification (CPV) guidelines. By combining machine learning models with skid sensor data such as pressure, flow, temperature, conductivity, and UV alongside batch metadata and integrity test histories, manufacturers can achieve explicit quality and performance targets. AI transforms bioprocess filtration into a strategic operational tool, enabling flexible single-use manufacturing and ensuring quick, reliable biologic supply across multiple modalities.

The report addresses the following questions:

The bioprocess filtration market estimated to reach $15.6 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Key drivers include:



Growing biologics and biosimilar pipeline.

Expansion of CDMOs and CMOs specializing in biomanufacturing.

Surge in single-use bioprocessing (SUT) adoption. Rising regulatory approvals of biologics and cell and gene therapies.

Key challenges include:



Membrane material supply chain constraints. High cost of the filtration system.

Key opportunities include:



Smart sensors for filtration performance.

Digital twins for predictive bioprocess control. Emerging markets driving decentralized biomanufacturing.

The market is segmented by product type, filtration modality, process stage, application, end-user and region.

The consumables segment is expected to be dominant in the product type segment through 2030 because biologics manufacturers need cartridges and capsules, membranes and single-use assemblies for each production batch. The market dominance of consumables is expected to continue, driven by single-use technologies and the expansion of high-volume biologics pipelines.

The North America region has the largest market share. The market leadership of North America stems from its strong position of leading suppliers, including Danaher, Merck KGaA, Sartorius, and Repligen, as well as its well-developed biomanufacturing facilities and ongoing research into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, which need strict filtration systems.

Market leaders include:



AMAZON FILTERS LTD.

ASAHI KASEI LIFE SCIENCE CORP.

AVANTOR INC.

COBETTER

CYTIVA

ENTEGRIS INC.

MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS INC.

MERCK KGAA

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP.

PORVAIR FILTRATION GROUP

REPLIGEN CORP.

SAINT-GOBAIN LIFE SCIENCES

SARTORIUS AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES INC.

