Bioprocess Filtration Industry Set For 13.1% CAGR Growth, Reaching $15.6 Billion By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$7.6 billion
|Market size forecast
|$15.6 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 13.1% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Filtering Modality, Process Stage, Application, End User and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America
|Market Drivers
|
Innovations:
- Cytiva (Danaher) invested $1.6 billion in 2025 to expand filtration and device capacity globally, including an 81% increase at its Ilfracombe, U.K. site, strengthening regional supply security.
- Merck Life Science committed €440 million in Cork, Ireland, to scale up its membrane and filtration manufacturing, reflecting rising demand for tangential flow filtration (TFF) and virus-removal technologies.
Emerging startups:
- Graver Technologies Membrane Solutions Suzhou Filterbio Membrane Co., Ltd. Axium Process Ltd. Foxx Life Sciences Qosina Corp.
AI Impact on Bioprocess Filtration Market
Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating real-time process monitoring and filtration parameter optimization, reducing cycle times and improving yield consistency in bioprocessing. Companies are increasing AI-driven investments in smart membranes, predictive analytics, and digital twins, signaling higher adoption and driving transformative changes in filtration system design and investment priorities. These advances are critical as biopharmaceutical manufacturers seek to meet stringent quality standards and time-sensitive production requirements.
The rapid adoption of AI in bioprocess filtration is driven by its ability to optimize production rates, maintain consistent product quality and comply with Process Analytical Technology (PAT) and Continued Process Verification (CPV) guidelines. By combining machine learning models with skid sensor data such as pressure, flow, temperature, conductivity, and UV alongside batch metadata and integrity test histories, manufacturers can achieve explicit quality and performance targets. AI transforms bioprocess filtration into a strategic operational tool, enabling flexible single-use manufacturing and ensuring quick, reliable biologic supply across multiple modalities.For an in-depth analysis of AI's impact on this sector, explore the complete AI Impact on the Bioprocess Filtration Market - BCC Pulse Report
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected market size and growth rate?
- The bioprocess filtration market estimated to reach $15.6 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period.
- Key drivers include:
- Growing biologics and biosimilar pipeline. Expansion of CDMOs and CMOs specializing in biomanufacturing. Surge in single-use bioprocessing (SUT) adoption. Rising regulatory approvals of biologics and cell and gene therapies.
- Key challenges include:
- Membrane material supply chain constraints. High cost of the filtration system.
- Key opportunities include:
- Smart sensors for filtration performance. Digital twins for predictive bioprocess control. Emerging markets driving decentralized biomanufacturing.
- The market is segmented by product type, filtration modality, process stage, application, end-user and region.
- The consumables segment is expected to be dominant in the product type segment through 2030 because biologics manufacturers need cartridges and capsules, membranes and single-use assemblies for each production batch. The market dominance of consumables is expected to continue, driven by single-use technologies and the expansion of high-volume biologics pipelines.
- The North America region has the largest market share. The market leadership of North America stems from its strong position of leading suppliers, including Danaher, Merck KGaA, Sartorius, and Repligen, as well as its well-developed biomanufacturing facilities and ongoing research into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, which need strict filtration systems.
Market leaders include:
- AMAZON FILTERS LTD. ASAHI KASEI LIFE SCIENCE CORP. AVANTOR INC. COBETTER CYTIVA ENTEGRIS INC. MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS INC. MERCK KGAA PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP. PORVAIR FILTRATION GROUP REPLIGEN CORP. SAINT-GOBAIN LIFE SCIENCES SARTORIUS AG THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES INC.
