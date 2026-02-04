Capitalmarketsdad Celebrates Six Months In Business-A New Home For Capital Markets Content, Community, And Modern Investor Visibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CapitalMarketsDad marks six months of growth, expanding readership and helping companies increase reach through digital-first capital markets storytelling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- the digital hub behind the“Capital Markets Dad” brand, today announced it has reached a milestone: six months in business. Built to connect capital markets professionals, founders, investors, and busy parents with smart, relatable market commentary and modern marketing tools, the platform has quickly grown into a recognizable destination for capital markets content and a new way for public companies to earn more eyes globally.

“Six months in, we're proving there's room in capital markets for credibility and personality,” said Andrew Moncur, Founder of Capital Markets Dad.“We've been focused on building a platform that's insightful, approachable, and built for the way people actually consume information today on the go, between meetings, and yes... sometimes between dinner and bedtime.”

Over the past six months, has expanded its content and community presence through consistent publishing, audience growth, and increased engagement across key markets including Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The site's mission is to make capital markets content more accessible bridging professional insights with real life while helping businesses improve awareness through clear, readable, shareable communication.

In addition to editorial content, offers a press release marketing service designed to help issuers and brands increase visibility. Unlike traditional newswire distribution, the service is intended for marketing and awareness giving companies a practical way to publish and share updates with a growing audience.

“We're grateful to everyone who's read, shared, sponsored, partnered, or simply sent a message saying 'this made me laugh and also think,'” added Moncur.“That's the brand. That's the point.”

What's Next will continue to scale its content calendar, expand brand partnerships, and grow its global audience while staying true to the core promise: capital markets insights with real-world perspective.

