Presidio Appoints Tammy Sala As Chief Human Resources Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Tammy Sala as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Sala will lead all aspects of Presidio's human resources organization, focusing on talent strategy, leadership development, strengthening culture, and advancing Presidio as a career destination of choice.

Sala brings more than 20 years of experience as a transformational human resources leader, with deep expertise across private equity-backed, Fortune 500, and founder-led organizations. Most recently, Sala served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Medforth Global Healthcare Education, where she led global HR strategy through significant organizational growth and transformation. Her career also includes senior HR leadership roles at eos Products, Sleepy's, First Data, and Merrill Lynch.

“Tammy is a proven, people-first leader with a strong track record of building cultures where employees and businesses thrive,” said Bob Cagnazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Presidio.“Her experience building high performing cultures, her leadership style, and values align closely with Presidio's commitment to our people. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”

“I'm honored to join Presidio at such an exciting time,” said Sala.“Presidio's focus on its people, culture, and long-term growth strongly resonates with me, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to continue building an environment where employees can do meaningful work and grow their careers.”

