MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A Movie Starring Joffy Godfrey: The Man Who Broke the World by author Jim Gleeson arrives as a daring and unconventional novel that blends philosophical inquiry, spiritual reflection, and narrative experimentation. Structured as a fictional week-long interview with CBS correspondent Steve Hartman of On the Road, the book invites readers into a layered exploration of reality, identity, and belief through the eyes of an unforgettable central figure.

Joffy recounts experiencing the events and characters of a movie twice-first during an actual airline crash near Artesia, New Mexico, in 1956, and again when a movie crew arrives in Artesia in 1970. Gleeson guides the narrative with confidence and imagination, allowing revelations to unfold gradually while building intrigue and challenging readers to question the assumptions that govern everyday life.

The novel's structure balances intimacy and expansiveness. The interview format grounds the story in familiarity while opening space for wide-ranging philosophical detours. Joffy's journey moves through daring experiences and profound internal transformations that echo the mind-bending qualities found in films such as The Matrix and Inception, yet the novel remains distinctly its own in voice and purpose.

At the heart of the story is a reexamination of spiritual truth. Gleeson weaves a reinterpretation of the message of Jesus into the narrative-not as doctrine, but as lived insight. This perspective reframes faith as awareness and invites readers to consider how meaning is constructed and transmitted through story. Rather than offering definitive answers, the novel poses questions that linger long after the final page.

Designed for readers drawn to speculative fiction, philosophical novels, and spiritually curious storytelling, the book will resonate with those who enjoy narratives that challenge perception and reward reflection. Rather than offering passive entertainment, the novel demands engagement and invites readers to participate in its unfolding meaning.

Readers can learn more about the author and his work at .

The book is now available. Secure your copy here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

