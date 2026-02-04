Ophthalmic Equipment Market - Global Forecast To 2030 With Case Studies From Zeiss, Indian Government, And Heidelberg Engineering
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|474
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$19.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$26.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Geriatric Population Rising Prevalence of Eye Disorders
- Cataracts Glaucoma Obesity and Diabetes Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
Restraints
- High Cost and Risk Associated with Eye Surgeries High Cost of Ophthalmology Devices Rising Adoption of Refurbished Ophthalmic Devices
Opportunities
- Potential Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets Low Adoption of Phacoemulsification Devices and Premium IOLs in Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Low Accessibility to Eye Care in Low-Income Countries Lack of Skilled Professionals
Case Studies
- Case Study 1: Zeiss - AI Integration in Cirrus OCT Systems Case Study 2: Indian Government's NPCB & Use of Forus Health's 3Nethra Case Study 3: Heidelberg Engineering - NHS UK OCT Deployment
Company Profiles
- Alcon Johnson & Johnson Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Bausch Health Companies Inc. Hoya Corporation Essilorluxottica Canon Glaukos Corporation Topcon Corporation Nidek Co. Ltd. Staar Surgical Halma PLC Haag-Streit Shanghai Mediworks Precision Instruments Co. Ltd. Visionix Visunex Medical Systems Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici Hai Laboratories, Inc. Forus Health Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Crystalvue Medical Corporation Remidio Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc. Lumenis Ophtec BV
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Ophthalmic Equipment Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment