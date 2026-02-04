Ophthalmic Equipment Market - Global Forecast To 2030 With Case Studies From Zeiss, Indian Government, And Heidelberg Engineering

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Technology, Product Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The ophthalmic equipment market is forecasted to grow to USD 26.14 billion by 2030, up from USD 19.65 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of eye disorders like cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy, alongside a rising aging population worldwide.

Advanced diagnostic tools such as OCT and fundus cameras are seeing higher adoption, supported by rising healthcare expenditures and improved eye care accessibility in developing regions. Technological innovations in minimally invasive and AI-based solutions further propel market growth. However, the expansion is limited by high costs and a shortage of skilled professionals.

Surgical devices lead the market by product type due to the significant volume of cataract, refractive, and glaucoma surgeries. Progress in microsurgical techniques and technologies like femtosecond lasers enhances precision and outcomes, driving their usage. Moreover, the burgeoning elderly demographic and the increase in advanced surgical centers boost demand for these devices.

Hospitals account for the largest market share by end user, serving as pivotal centers for comprehensive eye care, from diagnostics to surgeries. With superior infrastructure and skilled ophthalmologists, hospitals attract more patients and invest more in high-end ophthalmic equipment, reinforcing their market position.

North America stands as the leading region in the market, benefitting from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of diagnostic and surgical technologies, and a robust presence of key manufacturers. Significant healthcare spending, supportive reimbursement policies, and numerous trained ophthalmologists drive market dominance. The increasing cases of age-related eye diseases such as glaucoma and macular degeneration further raise equipment demand.

Key industry players include Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Canada), Alcon (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care (US), HOYA Corporation (Japan), EssilorLuxottica (France), Canon Inc. (Japan), Glaukos Corporation (US), and others.

