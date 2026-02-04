Foster Swift Elects Vredenburg President Of Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Rapids, Mich., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The shareholders of Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC have elected Andrew“Andy” C. Vredenburg president of the firm effective February 1, 2026.

Vredenburg joined Foster Swift in 2006 after serving eight years as General Counsel to a large West Michigan demolition and environmental company. At Foster Swift, his practice involves handling business transactions and litigation for a variety of privately held businesses. He often acts as a business owner's general counsel and provides legal consultation on a variety of matters including contracts, mergers and acquisitions, real estate disputes and transactions, employment matters, covenants not to compete, and environmental issues.

Prior to the election, Vredenburg served three years on Foster Swift's Executive Committee as the Vice President of the Grand Rapids office and several years as a practice group leader with the firms commercial and general litigation practice groups. He is quick to thank his predecessor, Anne Seurynck, for her skillful leadership over the past six years. Anne was the first woman President in the firm's 120+ year history.

Foster Swift shareholders also elected the following attorneys to the firm's executive committee for 2026:



Laura J. Genovich

Anna K. Gibson

Warren H. Krueger

Ray H. Littleton Nicholas M. Oertel

Office positions will be elected by the Executive Committee at their first meeting. Laura Genovich is new to the Executive Committee, while Anna Gibson, Ray Littleton, and Nick Oertel continue their service.



Laura Genovich practices municipal law, appellate law, and bankruptcy law, serving as general counsel for counties, cities, villages, and townships including land use and alternative energy regulations.

Anna Gibson's practice focuses on helping families achieve their unique estate planning goals by excelling in counseling on both simple and complex situations.

Warren Krueger represents and counsels clients in the areas of estate planning, estate administration and probate, civil litigation and real property.

Ray Littleton's practice area consists of commercial and general litigation where he works with insurers, businesses and other organizations addressing a wide range of litigation matters. Nick Oertel concentrates his practice in providing outside general counsel service to a wide variety of businesses, including family-owned businesses, start-up companies, and health systems.

Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs 100+ attorneys and over 100 support staff in five locations: Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, and Holland. For more information about the firm, its attorneys, and to access recent publications, visit

