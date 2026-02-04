Renal Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 75+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight
DelveInsight's,“ Renal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Renal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Renal Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Renal Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Renal Cancer Pipeline Report
On January 30, 2026- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center announced a clinical research study is to compare 6 different 2-drug "sequences" of everolimus, bevacizumab, or pazopanib to learn how they may affect metastatic kidney cancer. For the 2-drug sequence, participants will receive 1 of these drugs and may start taking another of these drugs after that. Researchers will also study the safety of these 2-drug sequences.
On January 09, 2026, Oncorena AB conducted a phase I/II study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor efficacy of orellanine treatment in patients with metastatic clear-cell or papillary renal carcinoma. The study will include up to 75 patients. The phase I will consist of 3 parts: Part A - an intra-patient dose escalation part, followed by a dose exposure (Part B), followed by a dose expansion (Part C).
The leading Renal Cancer Companies such as Genentech, AstraZeneca, Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Inc, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Argos Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and others.
Promising Renal Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (Pexa-Vec), Cemiplimab, Axitinib, MK-3475, Bevacizumab, Interferon alpha-2a, CP-461, and others.
Renal Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile
Atezolizumab: Genentech
Atezolizumab is a monoclonal antibody. It is designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells by blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 the drug candidate are programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors. Currently it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Renal Cancer.
Olaparib: AstraZeneca
Olaparib is a potent and orally active poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase PARP inhibitor thereby blocking the repair of single-strand DNA breaks resulting in synthetic lethality in BRCA-associated cancer cells, which have a dysfunction of another DNA repair pathway – homologous recombination being developed for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. Currently being evaluated in the Phase II studies.
MK-4830: Merck & Co., Inc
MK-4830 is an investigational first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the binding of immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 (ILT-4) to its ligands. The drug candidate is being developed in combination with KEYTRUDA. MK-4830 is being developed under an agreement with Agenus Inc. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Renal Cancer.
ALLO-316: Allogene Therapeutics
ALLO-316, an AlloCAR T investigational product that targets CD70, which is highly expressed in renal cell carcinoma (RCC). CD70 is also selectively expressed in several cancers, creating the potential for ALLO-316 to be developed across a variety of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors the drug candidate has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from U.S FDA based on the potential of ALLO-316 to address the unmet need for patients with difficult to treat renal cell carcinoma. The drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trials.
The Renal Cancer Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Renal Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Renal Cancer Treatment.
Renal Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Renal Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Renal Cancer market
Renal Cancer Companies
Renal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Oral
Parenteral
intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Renal Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Scope of the Renal Cancer Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Renal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Renal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
