Cannabinoid Agonist Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 20+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Cannabinoid Agonist pipeline landscape. It covers the Cannabinoid Agonist pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Cannabinoid Agonist pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight's Cannabinoid Agonist pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ Cannabinoid Agonist companies working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for Cannabinoid Agonist treatment.

The leading Cannabinoid Agonist Companies such as Apurano Pharmaceuticals, IGC Pharma, Inc., Artelo Biosciences, Inc., NeuroTherapia, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, SciSparc, Mira Pharmaceuticals, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Therapies such as GW842166, Lenabasum 20 mg, CNTX-6016 and others.

Cannabinoid Agonist Overview

A cannabinoid agonist is a substance that binds to and activates cannabinoid receptors in the body, primarily CB1 and CB2, which are part of the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Activation of these receptors triggers biological responses involved in pain regulation, inflammation, appetite, mood, immune function, and neurological signaling.

Cannabinoid Agonist Emerging Drugs Profile

AP-707: Apurano Pharmaceuticals

Adezunap (AP707) is an investigational THC-based cannabinoid formulation developed by Apurano Pharmaceuticals for chronic pain management. Utilizing the proprietary PuranoTec® manufacturing process, Adezunap is presented as an aqueous nanodispersion administered sublingually via a mouth spray, enhancing rapid and effective absorption through the oral mucosa. The formulation's small particle size (

IGC-AD1: IGC Pharma, INC

IGC-AD1 is an investigational, proprietary cannabinoid-based product developed by India Globalization Capital (IGC). It is designed to be a CB2 receptor agonist aimed at treating Alzheimer's disease by modulating inflammation and neuroprotection in the brain. The product works by targeting the endocannabinoid system to help reduce the neuroinflammation associated with Alzheimer's. IGC-AD1 has shown promise in preclinical studies for improving cognitive function and addressing neurodegenerative processes, with ongoing clinical trials to evaluate its safety and efficacy. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II Alzheimer Disease clinical pipeline.

NTRX 07: NeuroTherapia

NTRX-07 is an orally available small molecule that targets a key receptor on activated microglia, specialized cells that play an important role in regulating immune system activity in the CNS. The drug reduces inflammation and improves the brain's ability to form new connections, leading to improved learning and memory. Inflammation in the brain is increasingly recognized as an important factor in many neurological diseases, and NTRX-07 provides a new approach for the treatment of these challenging conditions. NeuroTherapia is initially developing this product for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cannabinoid Agonist with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cannabinoid Agonist Treatment.

Cannabinoid Agonist Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Cannabinoid Agonist Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cannabinoid Agonist market

Cannabinoid Agonist Companies

Apurano Pharmaceuticals, IGC Pharma, Inc., Artelo Biosciences, Inc., NeuroTherapia, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, SciSparc, Mira Pharmaceuticals, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals and others.

Cannabinoid Agonist pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Cannabinoid Agonist Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Scope of the Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Cannabinoid Agonist Companies- Apurano Pharmaceuticals, IGC Pharma, Inc., Artelo Biosciences, Inc., NeuroTherapia, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, SciSparc, Mira Pharmaceuticals, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals and others.

Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Therapies- GW842166, Lenabasum 20 mg, CNTX-6016 and others.

Cannabinoid Agonist Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Cannabinoid Agonist Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Cannabinoid Agonist

3. Cannabinoid Agonist - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

4. Therapeutic Assessment

5. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

6. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

7. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

8. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

9. Inactive Products

10. Dormant Products

11. Discontinued Products

12. Cannabinoid Agonist Product Profiles

13. Cannabinoid Agonist Key Companies

14. Cannabinoid Agonist Key Products

15. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16. Cannabinoid Agonist - Unmet Needs

17. Cannabinoid Agonist - Future Perspectives

18. Cannabinoid Agonist Analyst Review

19. Appendix

20. Report Methodology

