Human Papillomavirus-Positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 5+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline @

Key Takeaways from the Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Report



On February 02, 2026- Theravectys S.A. conducted a Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety, Immunogenicity, and Preliminary Efficacy of a Lentiviral Vector-Based Therapeutic Vaccine Against Human Papilloma Virus (Lenti-HPV-07) in Participants With HPV-Associated Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Cancer or Cervical Cancer.

On January 23, 2026- Weill Medical College of Cornell University conducted a Phase III interventional trial of the nine-valent HPV vaccine (9vHPV) to prevent persistent oral HPV infection in adult men living with HIV. Men ages 20-50 years living with HIV will be enrolled at affiliated clinical sites of the University of Puerto Rico, the National Institute of Public Health, Mexico, and University of São Paulo, Brazil. Participants will have a baseline blood draw for serum HPV antibodies and stored plasma, an oral rinse for HPV testing, HPV methylation, and EBV co-infection, stored anal and genital samples for HPV testing, as well as a baseline questionnaire about risk factors for oral HPV infection and oropharyngeal cancer.

DelveInsight's Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 5+ Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer companies working to develop 5+ pipeline therapies for Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer treatment.

The leading Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Companies such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Precigen, PDS Biotechnology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Cue Biopharma and others. Promising Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Pembrolizumab, Balstilimab, Aldesleukin, ADXS11-001 (ADXS-HPV), Cisplatin, Durvalumab, Sacituzumab Govitecan, Cetuximab, and others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Treatment Drugs

Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Overview

Head-and-neck squamous cell carcinomas include cancers of the oral cavity, larynx, hypopharynx, and oropharynx1. The oropharynx comprises the tonsils and the base of the tongue. Despite a steady decline in the incidence of head- and-neck cancers in the last few decades, the incidence of oropharyngeal cancer (opc) has shown an overall increase that is largely attributable to the rise in infections with the human papillomavirus (hpv). Head-and-neck cancer remains a relatively rare disease, accounting for only 5% of cancers worldwide. As a result, knowledge of the disease, the consequences of treatment, and patient needs after treatment are less widespread.

Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Mupadolimab: Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Mupadolimab (CPI-006) is an investigational, potent humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to react with a specific site on CD73. In preclinical studies, it has demonstrated immunomodulatory activity resulting in activation of lymphocytes, induction of antibody production from B cells and effects on lymphocyte trafficking. While there are other anti-CD73 antibodies and small molecules in development for treatment of cancer, such agents react with a different region of CD73. Mupadolimab is designed to react with a region of the molecule that acts to stimulate B cells and block production of immunosuppressive adenosine. Mupadolimab is being studied in combination with pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/1b study in patients with advanced HPV+ (human papilloma virus) head and neck cancers. It is postulated that the activation of B cells will enhance immunity to viral antigens within the tumors of these patients, leading to improved clinical outcomes.

The Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Treatment.

Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline @ New Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Drugs

Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Companies

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Precigen, PDS Biotechnology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Cue Biopharma and others.

Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intranasal

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Oral/Intravenous

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Subcutaneous/Intramuscular Transdermal

Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Gene therapy

Hormones

Neuropeptides

Oligonucleotides

Small Molecule Triglyceride

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Companies- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Precigen, PDS Biotechnology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Cue Biopharma and others.

Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Therapies- Pembrolizumab, Balstilimab, Aldesleukin, ADXS11-001 (ADXS-HPV), Cisplatin, Durvalumab, Sacituzumab Govitecan, Cetuximab, and others.

Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Therapies and clinical trials @ Human Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHuman Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentHuman Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase II)PDS0101: PDS BiotechnologyEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)Mupadolimab: Corvus PharmaceuticalsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)CUE-101: Cue BiopharmaPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsHuman Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Key CompaniesHuman Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Key ProductsHuman Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer- Unmet NeedsHuman Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersHuman Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionHuman Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Analyst ViewsHuman Papillomavirus-positive Oropharyngeal Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.