Goranboy Launches Youth Capital 2026 Project

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The official opening ceremony of the "Youth Capital 2026" project has taken place in Goranboy, marking the district's designation as Azerbaijan's Youth Capital for the coming year, Azernews reports.

The event took place at Secondary School No. 1 in Goranboy and began with a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

Speaking at the ceremony, Maharram Guliyev, Head of the Goranboy District Executive Authority, described the title as both a great honor and a significant responsibility. He underlined that all necessary conditions would be created to unlock the potential of young people and noted that numerous projects and events planned throughout the year would justify the trust placed in the district.

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports said that Goranboy will serve as the center of Azerbaijani youth life in 2026. He expressed confidence that the district's young people would demonstrate high levels of activity and achieve strong results during the year.

Teymur Samadov, First Deputy Head of the Sumgayit City Executive Authority, recalled that Sumgayit, which held the Youth Capital title last year, carried out this role with great success. During the ceremony, Minister Farid Gayibov presented a certificate of appreciation to Teymur Samadov, while Maharram Guliyev was symbolically handed the Youth Capital key.

The event continued with an award ceremony honoring talented and creative young people for their achievements.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Mushfig Jafarov noted that youth policy in Azerbaijan remains one of the priority directions of the state's strategic agenda.

Following the screening of a video dedicated to Azerbaijan Youth Day, the official logo and mascot of Youth Capital 2026 were unveiled to the public.

The logo of the "Youth Capital" features the letter "G," symbolising both Goranboy and youth itself. At the top, a flame reflects the origin of the name Goranboy-gor (qor) meaning fire or land of fires, while conveying energy and dynamism.

The lower part incorporates a river and natural elements, representing the region's rich natural heritage and its commitment to sustainable development. Together, these elements form a youthful image within the "G" itself.

The mascot for 2026 embodies the water element, chosen to reflect the importance of rivers and water resources in Goranboy's natural, social, and cultural life.

Beyond symbolising life, purity, and sustainability, the water mascot represents the constantly renewing, dynamic energy of youth and their forward-looking drive toward the future.

The launch event marked the beginning of a year-long series of initiatives, projects, and activities aimed at empowering young people and strengthening their role in the social and cultural life of the country.

Recall that Goranboy was officially designated as Azerbaijan's Youth Capital for 2026 by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The decision was made at the Ministry's board (collegium) meeting on December 16, 2024, where several regional titles for 2026 and beyond were assigned.

At that meeting, Goranboy was chosen specifically for the Youth Capital status, while Gazakh was named the Sports Capital for 2026, and Ismayilli was selected as Youth Capital for 2027.