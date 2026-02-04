Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Thomas A. Dubois


2026-02-04 09:06:05
  • Professor of Scandinavian Studies, Folklore, and Religious Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Tom DuBois is the Halls-Bascom Professor of Scandinavian Folklore, Folklore, and Religious Studies in the Department of German, Nordic and Slavic. His research focuses on the ways in which people think about and use the idea of tradition in their lives, with particular attention to Finnish, Sámi, and medieval Nordic cultures, as well as Indigenous Wisconsin communities and communities of people descended from Nordic settlers in North America and the British Isles. His various books look at the Finnish national Epic Kalevala, Viking Age religion, medieval Scandinavian saints' lives, medieval Icelandic sagas, lyric and narrative song, shamanism, literature, wood carving, Indigenous cultures, sacral landscapes, and Sámi media.

  • –present Professor of Scandinavian Studies, Folklore, and Religious Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison

