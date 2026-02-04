E. Andrew Taylor

Tenured professor and director of Arts Management at American University in Washington, DC. Author, scholar, and consultant focusing on organizational strategy and management practice in the nonprofit arts. Co-editor of Artivate: A Journal of Entrepreneurship in the Arts (artivate). Board Chair of Fractured Atlas (fracturedatlas), a national nonprofit organization supporting artists and creative projects. Producer of the ArtsManaged initiative (artsmanaged), creating free online resources for management practice in the arts.

