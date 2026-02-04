Eleftheria Kodosaki
- Research Fellow in Neuroimmunology, UCL
BSc (hons/1st) in Biology (National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece), MSc in cognitive neuroscience (Aston University, UK), and PhD in neuroimmunology (Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK).
Interested in the biology of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration, and especially in how certain factors can push an inflamed brain towards neurological or psychiatric disorders, and how by using biomarkers we can diagnose, predict, and understand those brain disorders better.Experience
- 2023–present Postdoctoral fellow, UCL 2020–2023 Postdoctoral research associate, Cardiff University 2015–2019 PhD candidate/Academic Associate, Cardiff metropolitan University
- 2020 Cardiff Metropolitan University, PhD
