Eleftheria Kodosaki

Research Fellow in Neuroimmunology, UCL

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

BSc (hons/1st) in Biology (National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece), MSc in cognitive neuroscience (Aston University, UK), and PhD in neuroimmunology (Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK).

Interested in the biology of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration, and especially in how certain factors can push an inflamed brain towards neurological or psychiatric disorders, and how by using biomarkers we can diagnose, predict, and understand those brain disorders better.



2023–present Postdoctoral fellow, UCL

2020–2023 Postdoctoral research associate, Cardiff University 2015–2019 PhD candidate/Academic Associate, Cardiff metropolitan University

2020 Cardiff Metropolitan University, PhD

ExperienceEducation