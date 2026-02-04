MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SuperBuzz Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

February 04, 2026 8:20 AM EST | Source: SuperBuzz Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) (" SuperBuzz " or the " Company "), an AI-driven SaaS platform empowering websites to boost revenues without increasing their advertising budgets, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Financing ").

In connection with the First Tranche of the Financing, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,966,033 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $294,905.10. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Insiders of the Company have invested in the First Tranche, subscribing for an aggregate 333,366 Units, or gross proceeds of $50,005.00. The participation of insiders in the Financing constitutes a "related-party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders (and the consideration paid) did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the completion of the Financing because the details of the Financing and the participation therein by the insiders had not been determined at that time.

In connection with the First Tranche of the Financing, the Company paid an arm's length party a finder's fees consisting of cash commissions of $2,100.00 and 14,000 finder's warrants (each, a " Finder's Warrant "). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the private placement.

All securities issued under the First Tranche of the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The closing of the Financing remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). The Company may complete additional tranches of the Financing.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is an AI company specialising in marketing-technology solutions. Its SaaS platform uses natural-language processing and machine learning to automate content-creation, campaign-management and traffic-generation, helping marketers increase engagement and conversion with less manual effort.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

For Additional Information, Contact:

Liran Brenner

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: 972 548167755

SuperBuzz Investor Relations

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the final acceptance of the Financing by the TSXV, the expected use of proceeds following the closing of the Financing; the anticipated terms of any securities issued upon exercise of warrants; and the Company's business objectives and milestones.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events; there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company's product offerings; the TSXV will provide its final acceptance of the Financing; and the Company will be able to obtain the financing required in order to develop and continue its business and operations.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to obtain final TSXV acceptance for the Financing; market conditions and investor demand for the Company's securities; the Company's inability to deploy the proceeds as currently intended; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: SuperBuzz Inc.