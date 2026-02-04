Data Center Chip Market Report 2026: $37.44 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Chip Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The data center chip market is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from $19.67 billion in 2025 to $22.42 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 14%. This growth is largely driven by the surge in cloud computing adoption, hyperscale data center expansion, enterprise server virtualization, increased demand for HPC workloads, and reduced cost per transistor.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $37.44 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%. This growth is fueled by the rise of AI and ML workloads, demand for energy-efficient chips, custom silicon adoption by cloud providers, edge-to-cloud data processing, and advancements in sub-5 NM manufacturing. Key trends include chiplet-based processor architectures, heterogeneous computing integration, advanced semiconductor packaging, supply chain localization, and improved reliability for hyperscale data centers.

The proliferation of cloud services significantly boosts the data center chip market. Due to scalability, businesses increasingly employ cloud services without heavy hardware investments. With chips crucial for high-performance computing and efficient data processing, the market is set for continuous demand. For instance, 63% of SMEs' workloads and data were expected to be hosted in public clouds in 2023, highlighting this trend.

Companies are developing advanced infrastructure chips to optimize computing and support AI-driven tasks. These chips, specifically designed for data centers, enhance tasks such as high-performance computing and AI processing. Microsoft's introduction of Azure Integrated HSM and Azure Boost DPU underscores the focus on improving cloud security and performance for extensive data workloads.

Qualcomm's acquisition of Alphawave Semi for $2.4 billion in June 2025 signifies strategic moves to enhance presence in the market. This deal combines Qualcomm's CPU and NPU capabilities with Alphawave Semi's connectivity technologies, offering efficient, high-performance computing platforms for modern data centers.

Prominent market players include Google LLC, Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Qualcomm, Sk Hynix, Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Fujitsu, NVIDIA, AMD, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Marvell Technology, Arm Holdings, Monolithic Power Systems, and Ampere Computing.

Geopolitical changes and tariffs impact the market, affecting costs and supply chains, especially in GPU and ASIC segments. Asia-Pacific manufacturers and North American operators face challenges, yet tariffs are incentivizing domestic investments in semiconductor manufacturing, fostering long-term market growth.

The market report offers comprehensive statistics, trends, opportunities, and a thorough analysis of current and future industry scenarios. It includes data on market size, regional shares, industry segmentation, and competitive landscapes, ensuring a complete understanding of the market dynamics.

The data center chip market is categorized by types such as CPUs, GPUs, ASICs, FPGAs, and NPUs, using various technology nodes, and serving diverse end-users across sectors like IT, telecommunications, healthcare, and BFSI. The North American region led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The market encompasses revenues from services like cloud infrastructure optimization, virtualization support, thermal management, and security processing. Values are based on 'factory gate' sales, incorporating all related services offered by manufacturers to downstream entities or direct consumers.

Key Attributes:

