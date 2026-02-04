Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Data Center Asset Management Global Market Report 2025: $15.23 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F


2026-02-04 09:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the data center asset management market include leveraging the growing demand for predictive maintenance, enhancing data security, and optimizing hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Increasing cloud adoption, real-time tracking, and AI-driven automation present further avenues for growth. Major players are innovating with modular data centers and partnerships.

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Asset Management Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The data center asset management market has seen significant growth, expanding from $7.38 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $8.55 billion in 2025, with a robust CAGR of 15.9%. This upward trend is driven by the increased deployment of IoT devices, heightened demand for predictive maintenance solutions, and a growing emphasis on data security and compliance. Contributing factors also include the digitalization of enterprises and the complex nature of hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow further, reaching $15.23 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.5%. Key drivers for this growth include the adoption of cloud computing services, increased data center automation, and rising data traffic volumes. Additionally, there is a notable demand for real-time asset tracking and investments in hyperscale data centers. Technological innovations such as AI and machine learning advancements, digital twin technology, and the integration of edge computing are poised to shape the industry's future.

Cloud computing services are a major catalyst for growth in data center asset management, providing scalable solutions that enhance operational efficiency while reducing costs. For instance, Eurostat reported that by 2023, 45% of EU businesses adopted cloud computing services, with large enterprises leading the way at 78%. Data center asset management plays a critical role in this ecosystem by optimizing the tracking and maintenance of assets, thereby supporting dynamic cloud workloads.

Industry leaders are focusing on modular data center solutions to improve scalability and efficiency. For example, Schneider Electric SE launched advanced data center solutions addressing high-density AI applications in collaboration with NVIDIA. These innovations are designed to handle intense power demands, offering quick deployment and energy-efficient support for AI workloads.

Strategic mergers and acquisitions further characterize the market dynamics. In June 2024, CBRE Group acquired Direct Line Global LLC to enhance its data center service capabilities, aiming to deliver integrated solutions amid growing digital economy demands. Major players include IBM, Schneider Electric SE, Broadcom Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Carrier Global Corporation, among others.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific forecasted to experience the fastest growth. Countries in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, UK, USA, and South Korea. Trade tensions, notably from rising U.S. tariffs, pose challenges, affecting production costs and global supply chains. The tech sector is adapting with increased domestic investments and supply chain diversification.

Comprehensive market research reports offer insights into market size, regional dynamics, key players, and forecast trends. These reports are pivotal for understanding the current landscape and future projections in the data center asset management industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.55 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.23 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Carrier Global Corporation
  • Delta Electronics Inc.
  • ServiceNow Inc.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co.
  • Zoho Corporation
  • SolarWinds Corporation
  • Ivanti Inc.
  • BMC Software Inc.
  • Armis Inc.
  • FNT GmbH
  • Sunbird Software Inc.
  • Device42 Inc.
  • RiT Technologies Inc.
  • Micro Focus International Plc
  • Asset Vue LLC
  • Stave Inc.

Attachment

  • Data Center Asset Management Market
