Nitin Nabin Accuses Telangana CM Of Doing Appeasement Politics

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 4 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has crossed all limits of appeasement.

He claimed that the Chief Minister's sole objective was to promote division in society.

On his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming BJP chief, Nitin Nabin was addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar as part of the party's campaign for February 11 municipal elections.

He said that the BJP cadres are determined to fight against the politics of appeasement of the Telangana government.

The BJP chief said that the Chief Minister's statement that 'Congress means Muslims, Muslims means Congress' shows the party works only for the Muslim vote bank politics.

Stating that Telangana politics is at a critical juncture, he said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy consistently suppressed the people of this region, their Telugu language, and culture. He also accused the leader of insulting the traditions and culture of Sanatan Dharam.

The BJP chief accused the state government of cutting down the budget for SCs, STs and BCs and enhancing the budget for minorities.

He claimed that Telangana Waqf Board is the richest Waqf Board as it owns 77,000 acres of land. He alleged that the state government was working to strengthen Waqf Board to appease Muslims.

Nitin Nabin alleged that during the last two years of the Congress' rule several temples were desecrated. He warned the ruling party that BJP cadres would not remain silent to the continuing attempts to attack Sanatan Dharam.“If these attacks continue, you will not remain in power for long,” he said.

He slammed the Telangana government for failing to fulfil the election promises. He said the state failed to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs. 2,500 each to women as promised during elections.

He accused the Telangana government of betraying all sections of people including farmers, women, SCs, STs and BCs.

He also alleged that a 'Raul Revanth tax' was being collected for clearing bills relating to development works. He said the time has come to throw out 'commission sarkar' and bring BJP to power in the state.

He claimed that the Modi government has taken several initiatives for development of Telangana as evident from three high-speed rail corridors announced for the state in the recent Union Budget.“This shows that the BJP is committed for the development of Telangana.”

Referring to the BJP's performance in 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls when the party doubled its tally in Telangana, he urged the party cadres to carry this forward and work with the goal of achieving 50 per cent votes.

Earlier, Nitin Nabin was accorded a warm welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao, MP K. Lakshman and other leaders and a large number of party workers received him.