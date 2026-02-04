Smart Gas Meter Market Report 2026: $6.72 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Gas Meter Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The smart gas meter market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with projections to increase from $4.64 billion in 2025 to $6.72 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This robust growth can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of AMI-based gas infrastructure, increasing adoption of ultrasonic gas meters, and a rising need for real-time leakage detection solutions.

A major driver of this market is the escalating demand for smart homes, which integrate various technologies and devices to enhance control, energy efficiency, and safety. Smart gas meters contribute significantly by offering energy-efficient solutions and lowering utility costs. Notably, a study by Ruby Home in August 2023 highlighted that 63.43 million U.S. homes currently employ smart home devices, with a large proportion of prospective buyers showing willingness to invest in them, further fueling market growth.

Leading companies in the smart gas meter sector are prioritizing innovation to capture market share. For example, Landis+Gyr introduced the G480 NB-IoT Ultrasonic Gas Metering Line in May 2025, offering advanced ultrasonic measurement technology with high precision and remote connectivity. Such products enhance operational efficiency and safety for utilities, optimizing gas distribution management.

In a strategic move in September 2024, Kaynes Technologies India Ltd. acquired Iskraemeco India Pvt. Ltd. to expand its smart metering and IoT-enabled electronics portfolio. This acquisition aligns with Kaynes' strategic objectives to fortify its position in the energy and utilities segment.

The global market for smart gas meters faces challenges from evolving trade relations and tariffs, which have impacted production costs due to increased prices for key components. While this has resulted in higher procurement costs, it has also encouraged investments in local manufacturing and innovation in cost-effective metering solutions, ultimately boosting long-term energy distribution efficiency.

Geographically, Europe led the smart gas meter market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming years. The market landscape includes companies like Aclara Technologies LLC, Itron Inc., Apator SA, and Honeywell International Inc., among others, fostering competitive innovation and development in the sector.

Overall, the smart gas meter market is set to continue its expansion, driven by technological advancements and increased demand for smarter, more efficient energy solutions in various geographic regions. This growth is supported by a diverse range of applications in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

