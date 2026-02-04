Massive MIMO Market Report 2026: $50+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massive MIMO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global massive MIMO market is experiencing a substantial surge, projected to grow from $11.24 billion in 2025 to $15.36 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 36.6%. This robust growth is attributed to early deployments of LTE MIMO technologies, increased mobile broadband usage, demand for spectrum efficiency, and the expansion of operator infrastructure investment. The increasing usage of multi-user MIMO in dense environments also contributes significantly to this upward trajectory.

Looking ahead, the market is set to expand even more, expected to reach $51.98 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 35.6%. This promising forecast is attributed to the expanding rollout of 5G networks, a rise in demand for high-capacity antenna arrays, smart city connectivity projects, and advancements in energy-efficient wireless systems. Key trends anticipated include the adoption of advanced digital beamforming systems, IoT-integrated MIMO networks, AI-enhanced wireless optimization, and the integration of intelligent manufacturing for antenna systems.

5G technology plays a crucial role in accelerating massive MIMO market growth, enhancing network capacity and data transfer rates. According to a May 2023 report by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, 5G mobile subscriptions are expected to rise from 1.481 billion in 2023 to 4.624 billion by 2028. This surge acts as a critical driver for the market, alongside technological innovations like Nokia's February 2023 launch of Habrok, its latest generation of AirScale massive MIMO radios, designed to enhance 5G networks globally.

Industry consolidation is evident with Amphenol Corporation's acquisition of CommScope's Outdoor Wireless Networks and Distributed Antenna Systems units in February 2025. This strategic move aims to bolster Amphenol's foothold in the wireless infrastructure sector, aiding 5G deployment and network densification initiatives globally.

Major players in the massive MIMO market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, CommScope, Mavenir Systems, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings, and Airspan Networks. The market landscape is further characterized by rapid changes in international trade relations and tariffs, affecting deployment costs and manufacturing strategies. While tariffs have escalated costs, they also catalyze regional manufacturing, fostering innovation in cost-efficient network equipment.

The comprehensive massive MIMO market research report provides crucial insights into global market size, regional shares, competitive landscapes, detailed segments, and industry trends. It offers a complete perspective on global opportunities within the massive MIMO arena and strategies to navigate an evolving trade climate.

With primary technologies like LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G steering the course, and various antenna configurations enhancing performance, the colossal momentum of the massive MIMO market is underscored by its breadth of application across Asia-Pacific and other global regions. This growth reflects the pivotal role of massive MIMO in the advancement of next-generation wireless communication systems.



Key Attributes:

