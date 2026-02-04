Nowvertical Unifies Global Brand, Exceeds Integration Target And Accelerates Enterprise Revenue Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Completion of One Brand strategy delivers operating leverage, improves cross-sell execution, and strengthens the Company's platform for scalable growth in 2026

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NowVertical” or the“Company”) today announced the completion of its One Brand strategy, with all acquired businesses now operating under the NowVertical brand. This milestone marks the conclusion of the Company's integration phase announced 1st August 2024 ( ).

Bringing all nine acquisitions, services, and capabilities under a single global identity reduces brand fragmentation that previously limited enterprise visibility and introduced friction into scaling Strategic Account engagements. With One Brand now complete, NowVertical has entered a phase focused on execution and value realization.

Integration as a Core Growth and Operating Leverage Driver

Integration is central to NowVertical's growth model, enabling the Company to operate as a unified global organization rather than a collection of regional entities. By aligning go-to-market execution, delivery teams, and partner engagement across markets, integration improves sales efficiency, strengthens cross-sell effectiveness, and simplifies engagement for enterprise clients and partners.

In Q3 2025 YTD, integration-led revenue accounted for approximately 12 percent of total revenue. Integration-led revenue is defined as revenue generated from cross-sell, multi-region delivery, or partner-enabled engagements that would not have occurred prior to the Company's integrated operating model. This calculation is based on internal management reporting and attribution analysis. Integration-led revenue exceeded the Company's stated 10 percent target. Integration-led revenue is generated without incremental acquisition costs, improving operating leverage and supporting margin expansion as the business scales.

Three Integration Pillars Driving Scalable Growth

The success of NowVertical's integration strategy spans three reinforcing dimensions that together enable repeatable and scalable growth:

Account Integration

Cross-selling and expansion within global enterprise clients through aligned, multi-region go-to-market teams. One example includes a contract valued at over $1.25 million (35% gross margin Q3 2025 YTD) in the Argentina energy sector which leveraged capabilities from the Brazil team. An opportunity that would not have been accessible without regional collaboration. In another instance, NowVertical expanded historically North America-only engagements by leveraging European capabilities, generating more than $500,000 in incremental revenue across two Strategic Accounts and maintaining the Q3 YTD gross margin of over 60%.

Partnership Integration

Strengthening technology partnerships by operating as a single, globally recognized entity.

In Q3 2025, NowVertical secured a Google Cloud–based engagement valued at approximately $150,000 within a Strategic Account where it had not previously delivered on Google Cloud Platform whilst maintaining a 65% gross margin in the account. This win was enabled by enhanced partner credibility, global capability alignment, and delivery confidence. In Latin America, the Company continues to see increased partner-led activity related to Google Cloud across multiple markets, reflecting ongoing geographic expansion within its existing operating model.

Capability Integration

Delivering client programs through global delivery teams while maintaining disciplined unit economics. By leveraging delivery hubs in Argentina and India, NowVertical supports North American Strategic Accounts with scalable and cost-effective delivery models, enabling higher-value service offerings while maintaining gross margins of approximately 50 percent.

Strengthening the Strategic Account and Partner Relationships

“Together, these integration pillars strengthen the Company's Strategic Account program and partner engagement by supporting more consistent cross-sell execution and multi-region delivery. Stronger integration enables the Company to scale cross-sell more effectively, convert partner visibility into enterprise opportunities, and pursue larger, multi-region programs with increased predictability.

With One Brand in place, management believes the integration-led revenue will further increase cross-sell and partner-sourced opportunities however recognizes this is subject to execution risk, market conditions, and client demand.

“Unifying our brand marks a clear transition from integration to value realization,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical.“It simplifies how enterprise clients engage with us, strengthens partner confidence, and improves our ability to scale efficiently. The progress we delivered in 2025, particularly in integration-led revenue, demonstrates the strength of our model. As we enter 2026, this alignment across brand, delivery, and go-to-market provides a clearer line of sight to sustained organic growth and long-term shareholder value.”

Positioned for 2026 Growth

With its brand and operating model fully aligned, NowVertical concludes a transitory 2025 and enters 2026 with a unified delivery engine, deeper partner relations, and a scalable growth model targeting larger, multi-market enterprise programs. The Company continues to prioritize operational integration across systems, processes to deliver integration-led revenue and operating leverage in the year ahead.

Financial Information

Financial performance references to revenue and gross margin for Q3 2025 are based on the Company's third quarter 2025 financial results, as publicly disclosed on November 12, 2025 available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at Certain contracts and expansions referenced in this release were initiated during Q3 2025; however, related revenue and margin may be recognized in subsequent periods in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

...

Investor Relations:

Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

...

+1(905)326-1888 x60

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding client revenue, opportunities to capitalize on strategic accounts, the Company's ability to grow its revenue and the potential benefits of the Strategic Accounts Program. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's expected revenue growth as a result of its partnership with Google, the Company's expectations of expanding its portfolio of Strategic Accounts, the continued success and expected benefits of the Company's partnership with Google, the Company's expected revenue from CGP services generated from its partnership with Google, and any statements regarding the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may”,“should”,“will”,“could”,“intend”,“estimate”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“believe” or“continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements, including: adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the data analytics and artificial intelligence sectors in general; regulatory and legislative changes; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the Company's partnership with Google; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of the Company and other risk factors identified in documents filed by the Company under its profile at, including the Company's managements discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.