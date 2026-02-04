Normunity To Participate In The TD Cowen 46Th Annual Health Care Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normunity, a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering precision biologics, today announced that management will participate in the TD Cowen 46Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 2-4, 2026, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. Normunity's Chief Executive Officer, Rachel Humphrey, MD, and Chief Financial Officer, Darlene Deptula-Hicks, will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference.

Rachel Humphrey commented:“We look forward to engaging with investors at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference as we make clinical progress and bring a potentially transformational cancer therapy forward to patients. We are pleased with progress with the Phase 1 clinical trial for our lead drug candidate, NRM-823 – a first-in-class T cell engager against a novel immune-active tumor-specific target – and we also plan to leverage this target in broader therapeutic modalities beyond T cell engagers to treat solid tumors. We look forward to discussing our strategy, market opportunities, and growth objectives with the investment community.”

About Normunity

Normunity is a clinical stage biotechnology company creating novel anti-cancer therapies focused on untapped biology at the interface of the immune system and the tumor, addressing Immuno-smart targets responsible for tumor-specific immune suppression that are identified with Normunity's proprietary target discovery platform. The company is using these novel targets to build a pipeline of anti-cancer medicines, including therapeutic antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and payload-carrying biologics. The company's lead clinical candidate, NRM-823, is a first-in-class T cell engager that binds a novel, highly tumor-specific target expressed on multiple types of solid tumors but is absent in normal systemic tissues. Normunity is located in Boston, MA, and New Haven, CT. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

