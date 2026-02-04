President Tokayev Highlights New Chapter In Kazakhstan-Pakistan Relations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership, which will be signed today between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, marks an important historic milestone and opens a new chapter in bilateral relations, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh president.

According to information, Tokayev expressed confidence that Astana and Islamabad have all the necessary opportunities to give a strong new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, he noted that he arrived in Pakistan with a high-level delegation and a concrete package of proposals aimed at significantly expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as interaction in other priority areas.

During President Tokayev's state visit to Pakistan, which occurred from February 3 through February 4, a Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum was convened in Islamabad as part of the visit's agenda. According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Pakistan has increased almost twofold, reaching $105.6 million in 2025. In the medium term, the two sides aim to increase the bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion.