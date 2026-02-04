President Tokayev Highlights New Chapter In Kazakhstan-Pakistan Relations
According to information, Tokayev expressed confidence that Astana and Islamabad have all the necessary opportunities to give a strong new impetus to bilateral cooperation.
Furthermore, he noted that he arrived in Pakistan with a high-level delegation and a concrete package of proposals aimed at significantly expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as interaction in other priority areas.
