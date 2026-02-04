Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Akebia Therapeutics To Present At The Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026


2026-02-04 08:01:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics ® , Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 12 at 9:30 AM EST.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the“Investors” section of Akebia's website at following the conference.

The Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit hosted by Guggenheim Securities, LLC, will take place February 11-12, in New York City.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at , which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
...


MENAFN04022026004107003653ID1110694518



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search