Khalifa Alfalasi Claims Impressive Second Place at OIDC Round 2 in Muscat
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Muscat, Oman, 4 February 2026- Young Emirati drift sensation Khalifa Alfalasi, one of the most prominent talents to have joined the programs of the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support (UAETSS), continued his remarkable 2026 season with an outstanding 2nd place finish in the MENA and North Africa category at Round 2 of the Oman International Drift Championship (OIDC) 2026, held at Muscat Arena.
Building on his strong momentum from Round 1, where he secured third place, Khalifa delivered another composed and confident performance against a highly competitive field of more than 63 professional international drivers. The round featured some of the biggest names in global drifting, including 2025 Drift Masters Champion Conor Shanahan, Formula Drift star and Japanese drifting legend Daigo Saito, alongside many elite competitors from around the world.
H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports, and Chairman of the UAETSS, expressed his pride and happiness with the outstanding result achieved by Khalifa Alfalasi, affirming that this achievement reflects the scale of the systematic efforts undertaken by UAETSS to identify and develop promising sports talents, and to provide a supportive environment that enables them to compete across various regional and international arenas.
His Excellency commended the pivotal role played by Alfalasi’s family in nurturing Khalifa’s talent from its early stages and their commitment to providing the necessary family and moral support to develop his athletic capabilities. He emphasized that the family represents the primary partner in building champions, noting that the athlete’s achievement reflects a comprehensive national model aligned with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026.
Also, Sheikh Suhail added: “Khalifa Alfalasi is a distinguished example of ambitious Emirati talent, demonstrating a high level of commitment, discipline, and professionalism despite his young age. We will continue our efforts to support such talented athletes and empower them technically and morally, contributing to the preparation of a generation capable of raising the flag of the UAE high and strengthening its presence in all sports at regional and international levels.”
Throughout the competition days, Khalifa demonstrated exceptional maturity and race craft, maintaining focus while continuously fine-tuning his car setup and driving technique to adapt to changing track conditions and different driving styles. His ability to evolve with each battle proved key to his podium success.
The event attracted large crowds exceeding 8,000 spectators, with fans offering strong encouragement and support, further energizing the competitive atmosphere.
With two strong podium finishes now behind him, Khalifa is looking ahead with confidence as he aims to build on this momentum and challenge for the top of the points standings in the final round of OIDC 2026, set to take place on 5-6 February in Muscat. At just 17 years old, Khalifa Alfalasi continues to establish himself as one of the region’s most promising drifting talents.
