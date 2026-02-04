Carmax Named One Of TIME's America's Most Iconic Companies
CarMax's commitment to innovation and iconic customer experiences has helped make the company the nation's largest retailer of used cars. As the original disruptor of the automotive industry, CarMax's "no-haggle" prices transformed car buying and selling from a stressful, dreaded event into the honest, straightforward experience all people deserve. Today, customers can shop and sell their way, whether that's online, in the store, or a seamless combination of both.
“We're incredibly proud to be included on this list among some of the most enduring and beloved brands in America,” said Sarah Lane, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, CarMax.“This recognition is a testament to the trust CarMax has built with customers over more than three decades. CarMax continues to set the standard for car buying by empowering customers at every step.”
About America's Most Iconic Companies 2026 List
TIME and Statista evaluated companies using a multi-dimensional methodology designed to capture not just performance, but cultural and emotional resonance. The study is based on an independent survey of more than 10,000 members of the U.S. general population, which was completed in the summer of 2025. Additional in-depth research was conducted to verify companies' eligibility criteria and market presence.
Criteria
- Brand recognition: The ability to identify a company based on its visual elements, such as its logo, colors, or packaging, without explicitly seeing the company name. Cultural influence: The extent to which a company's actions, values, products, or presence influence the beliefs, behaviors, and social norms of a community or society. Emotional Connection: The strong feeling or bond individuals develop with a company based on positive experiences, shared values, or trust. Resilience: The company's capacity to adapt to and overcome challenges, including market shifts, internal changes, or external disruptions. Americanness: A qualitative judgment of how strongly a company's brand, culture, operations, and market presence reflect traits commonly associated with U.S. business identity. This criterion synthesizes signals such as origin, governance, communication style, design ethos, and public perception to gauge the company's perceived "Americanness," rather than relying on strict legal or geographic status.
