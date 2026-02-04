Carmax Named One Of TIME's America's Most Iconic Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, VA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, has been recognized by TIME Magazine as one of America's Most Iconic Companies. The project, created in partnership with Statista Inc., marks the 250anniversary of the United States and honors 250 companies that have become enduring symbols of American business, culture, and identity. This positive recognition reaffirms CarMax's decades-long dedication to providing a transparent and customer-centric experience. CarMax is honored to be included among other automotive brands, including Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Tesla.CarMax's commitment to innovation and iconic customer experiences has helped make the company the nation's largest retailer of used cars. As the original disruptor of the automotive industry, CarMax's "no-haggle" prices transformed car buying and selling from a stressful, dreaded event into the honest, straightforward experience all people deserve. Today, customers can shop and sell their way, whether that's online, in the store, or a seamless combination of both.

“We're incredibly proud to be included on this list among some of the most enduring and beloved brands in America,” said Sarah Lane, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, CarMax.“This recognition is a testament to the trust CarMax has built with customers over more than three decades. CarMax continues to set the standard for car buying by empowering customers at every step.”

About America's Most Iconic Companies 2026 List

TIME and Statista evaluated companies using a multi-dimensional methodology designed to capture not just performance, but cultural and emotional resonance. The study is based on an independent survey of more than 10,000 members of the U.S. general population, which was completed in the summer of 2025. Additional in-depth research was conducted to verify companies' eligibility criteria and market presence.

Criteria



Brand recognition: The ability to identify a company based on its visual elements, such as its logo, colors, or packaging, without explicitly seeing the company name.

Cultural influence: The extent to which a company's actions, values, products, or presence influence the beliefs, behaviors, and social norms of a community or society.

Emotional Connection: The strong feeling or bond individuals develop with a company based on positive experiences, shared values, or trust.

Resilience: The company's capacity to adapt to and overcome challenges, including market shifts, internal changes, or external disruptions. Americanness: A qualitative judgment of how strongly a company's brand, culture, operations, and market presence reflect traits commonly associated with U.S. business identity. This criterion synthesizes signals such as origin, governance, communication style, design ethos, and public perception to gauge the company's perceived "Americanness," rather than relying on strict legal or geographic status.

About CarMax



Founded more than 30 years ago, CarMax set out to fundamentally change the way people buy used cars - offering the honesty and transparency customers deserve. It was the original disruptor to introduce a true "no-haggle" car-buying model, setting a new standard for the industry.

Today, CarMax has grown into the nation's largest retailer of used cars with 255 stores nationwide and more than 28,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 21 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

At CarMax, customers are in the driver's seat. Whether shopping online, in-store, or a combination of both, CarMax makes the process seamless and empowering - offering guidance at every step so customers feel confident in their purchase.

CarMax gives customers the flexibility to buy a vehicle online and either pick it up quickly in-store through express pickup or have it delivered to their home or workplace with home delivery (available within a 60-mile radius of select stores).

Customers can shop CarMax's nationwide inventory of more than 45,000 cars with upfront pricing, and have the option to ship to the customer's local store (fee and restrictions may apply), with no pressure to buy.

CarMax offers customers peace of mind with its 10-day Money Back Guarantee and a 30-day limited warranty with no mileage limitation and no deductible. State-specific warranties apply in CT, MA, MN, NJ, NY, and RI. CarMax also offers the option to purchase one of its MaxCare extended service plans for additional coverage beyond the limited warranty.

For customers trading in or selling, CarMax will buy their car - even if they don't buy a vehicle from CarMax. Sellers can receive an online offer in two minutes or less, which is good for seven days to compare options. Customers can sell their vehicle from the comfort of their home or office with an at-home pickup, which is available for the majority of CarMax customers (availability may vary by location, and a fee could apply). For those who prefer an in-store experience, CarMax also offers express drop-off, where sellers can drop off their vehicle at a CarMax location and finalize their sale in under 30 minutes. For more information, visit carmax.

