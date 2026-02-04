403
Ruder Finn Launches First Annual Founder’s Day
NEW YORK – February 4, 2026 – Ruder Finn today announced its first annual Founder’s Day, honoring the agency’s near-80-year legacy and the lasting impact of founders’ David Finn and Bill Ruder on the company and industry. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has grown into one of the world’s largest global independent integrated marketing and communications agencies, and today is guided by the same culture of curiosity, pioneering spirit, drive to innovate, and passion for creativity that defined its earliest days.
David Finn’s mantra: “Just because you haven’t done something, doesn’t mean you can’t,” inspires Ruder Finn’s global network of 1,300+ employees across five continents to continue trialing new technologies, learning new skills, and setting the pace for the industry.
“At Ruder Finn, we encourage experimentation, reward curiosity, and ensure that every project reflects collective intelligence, technological savvy, and individual imagination,” said Dr. Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. “Ruder Finn’s culture and values set us apart in this industry, and they always have. More than anything, Founder’s Day is a celebration of that culture. A culture where relentless optimism inspires us to embrace change, empower our people, and constantly push boundaries for what’s next.”
Ruder Finn was founded with the belief that communications could deepen understanding, shape ideas, and move organizations forward. Today forward momentum remains the agency’s key driver to growth and success. Ruder Finn was among the first agencies to embed technology into its DNA, pioneering an agency model where innovation isn’t just an add-on, it is core to the business. Since that move in 2020, the agency has built an integrated suite of platforms that keep clients ahead of change, with industry-first offerings like the first agency AI incubator, the first agency AI creative studio, and the first agency Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform, alongside its newest creative incubator, influence network, and AI Advisory council.
Ruder Finn’s continued growth is also powered by its people and its dynamic, entrepreneurial culture of curiosity. “We see communications as a force for growth and transformation, and we continually reimagine what’s possible—for our clients, our people, and the world we serve. Founder’s Day reminds us that our incredible story is still being written, and that our greatest legacy is what lies ahead,” added Bloomgarden.
Celebrated each year on the first Tuesday of February, Founder’s Day will connect Ruder Finn teams across the globe, featuring in-person activations dedicated to David Finn, highlighting Ruder Finn’s culture of curiosity, and spotlighting employees who embody the agency’s ‘What’s Next’ philosophy and spirit of reinvention.
