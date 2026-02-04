Over 5,000 Players Take Part As KP Opens Province-Wide U-21 Games

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

More than 5,000 male and female athletes from all seven regions and 36 districts of the province are participating in the Under-21 Games, which clearly reflects the importance of the event and the growing interest in sports among youth.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, while inaugurating the Under-21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games at the Peshawar Sports Complex pitch, said the main objective of organizing these games is to provide young athletes with positive and healthy activities so they can polish their talents.

Welcoming players from all districts, the Chief Minister said the provincial government is taking practical steps to revive sports grounds and that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lead the country in the field of sports.

Also Read: KP to Expand Interest-Free Loans for Youth as CM Targets Federal Govt

Addressing the opening ceremony, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser for Sports Taj Muhammad Tarand said that holding such a major sports event in the province after a long time is an important development.

According to him, the Under-21 Games include competitions in 38 sports for men and 18 sports for women, with thousands of athletes participating from across the province.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tashfeen Haider said the Under-21 Games have officially begun at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

He added that men's competitions are being held at sports complexes in Peshawar, Hayatabad, Kohat, and Mardan, while women's competitions are taking place at various venues in Charsadda and Peshawar.

According to him, the closing ceremony will be held on February 7, and events for special persons are also part of the games.